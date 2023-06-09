How to complete Right-Leg Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Right-Leg Depot is where you’ll find the right leg for the Construct you’re building at the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Along with this leg, you also need to collect the Left-Leg, Left-Arm and Right-Arm for the Construct. Once the Construct is complete, you’ll be able to use it to finally reach the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Before you can gather any of these body parts, however, you must first start the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.

Below you’ll learn how to complete the Right-Leg Depot, along with its location, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Right-Leg Depot location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Right-Leg Depot is located east of the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll be able to see the entrance hanging high in the darkness and, to reach it, you have to go on a little journey. First, leave the Construct Factory by heading north-east and use Brightbloom Seeds to light the way. You’ll quickly find a giant spine which you need to climb and, at the top, you also need to go up the cliffside. This will bring you to the Uisihcoj Lightroot, which you need to activate. Go up the spine to reach the Uisihcoj Lightroot. After activating the lightroot, head east to some nearby ruins - keep an eye out for the Gloom infested Aerocudas carrying Bokoblins - and from there, glide over to the floating ruin. From this floating island, you’ll be able to easily glide down to the depot.