How to complete Right-Leg Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Where to find the right leg for the Construct.
The Right-Leg Depot is where you’ll find the right leg for the Construct you’re building at the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Along with this leg, you also need to collect the Left-Leg, Left-Arm and Right-Arm for the Construct. Once the Construct is complete, you’ll be able to use it to finally reach the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Before you can gather any of these body parts, however, you must first start the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.
Below you’ll learn how to complete the Right-Leg Depot, along with its location, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Right-Leg Depot location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Right-Leg Depot is located east of the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll be able to see the entrance hanging high in the darkness and, to reach it, you have to go on a little journey.
First, leave the Construct Factory by heading north-east and use Brightbloom Seeds to light the way. You’ll quickly find a giant spine which you need to climb and, at the top, you also need to go up the cliffside. This will bring you to the Uisihcoj Lightroot, which you need to activate.
After activating the lightroot, head east to some nearby ruins - keep an eye out for the Gloom infested Aerocudas carrying Bokoblins - and from there, glide over to the floating ruin. From this floating island, you’ll be able to easily glide down to the depot.
How to complete Right-Leg Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Your first task in the Right-Leg Depot of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is bring some light to the room and examine the pillar to get the right-leg.This will cause the door to close, so pick the leg up using Ultrahand and place it on the nearby elevator before using one of the Fans to move it upwards.
When you reach the top, move the leg off of the elevator. You’ll now be in a room with a railing curving up to the ceiling and, on said railing, you’ll see a horseshoe shaped object.
What you need to do here is attach the leg to the top of the horseshoe and then, using Ultrahand, walk the two objects together around the railing until you reach the area between the two lanterns. You will need to rotate the horseshoe-right-leg creation as you go to avoid it being blocked by the pillars.
When you’re between the two lanterns let the horseshoe drop to the ground and then use Ascend beneath the floor to reach the other level. Now all you have to do is use Recall on the right-leg to bring it back onto the railing and then grab it using Ultrahand and bring it over to where you currently are.
Detach the horseshoe and then take the right leg into the next room where you’ll find another elevator you can use by hitting Fans. This will bring you to a room containing Wings and Fans, which you can use to create a glider to send the right-leg down to the Construct Factory.
There is also a chest in this room which contains three Zonatie located up where the Wings are being stored.
Once you’re back at the construct, put the leg in place!
Depending on your progress with the Construct, you now need to visit either the Left-Leg Depot, Left-Arm Depot or Right-Arm Depot. If, however, this was the last body part you needed, it’s time to visit the Spirit Temple!
