How to complete Right-Arm Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
All good robots need two arms.
The Right-Arm Depot is where you’ll find the right arm for the Construct in the Construct Factory of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Along with this body part, you also need to collect the Right-Leg, Left-Arm and Left-Leg to complete the Construct. Once the Construct is fully built, you’ll finally be able to reach the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Before you can gather any of these body parts, however, you must first start the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.
Below you’ll learn how to complete the Right-Arm Depot, along with its location, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Right-Arm Depot location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Right-Arm Depot is located west of the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
To reach it head across the river, but be aware that there is Black Boss Bokoblin and a set of Bokoblins patrolling this area.
You will also see that the stairs leading to the depot have been covered in Gloom and, while you can avoid some of it by using Ascend on a nearby arch and paragliding over, the quickest way to reach the depot is to go up the stairs avoiding the Gloom as much as possible.
How to complete Right-Arm Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
When you reach the Right-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, interact with the pillar to get the right-arm and to make the gate behind you shut. After doing so, you may want to head down the track to your right to the bottom floor of this depot, where, down a short tunnel, you’ll find a chest containing a Large Zonaite.
Next, you need to either carry the right-arm using Ultrahand up to the upper level of the depot.
Once there, you will need to attach four Small Wheels to the armand, thankfully, there are four spare wheels lying around. You need to have the right arm lying horizontally and then attach two wheels to either side. The trick, however, is that the wheels on the left-side need to be attached lower down than the ones on the right. This may take you a number of tries to do correctly, but it's crucial for solving this puzzle.
The ideal location we found for the left-hand wheels was the lowest edge of the box and, since this can be quite difficult to do, we recommend attaching them first.
After attaching the wheels, place the arm on the electrified pillar. We recommend checking to see if the wheels on the left-hand side are actually touching before activating the devices. When you’re happy, turn the wheels on and, hopefully, the right-arm should drive itself to the other side. Now you just need to glide over to reach it!
You’ll now find yourself outside of the depot and at the top of the Gloom covered stairs again. The easiest way to take the right-arm back to the Construct Factory is to drive it down the stairs since this will prevent you from having to touch the Gloom. There’s a nearby Steering Stick you can attach to make this easier, but don’t forget about those roaming Bokoblins.
When you reach the factory, all you have to do is attach the arm!
Depending on your progress with the Construct, you now need to visit either the Right-Leg Depot, Left-Arm Depot or Left-Leg Depot. If, however, this was the last body part you needed, it’s time to visit the Spirit Temple!
