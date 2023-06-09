How to complete Right-Arm Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Right-Arm Depot is where you’ll find the right arm for the Construct in the Construct Factory of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Along with this body part, you also need to collect the Right-Leg, Left-Arm and Left-Leg to complete the Construct. Once the Construct is fully built, you’ll finally be able to reach the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Before you can gather any of these body parts, however, you must first start the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.

Below you’ll learn how to complete the Right-Arm Depot, along with its location, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Right-Arm Depot location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Right-Arm Depot is located west of the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To reach it head across the river, but be aware that there is Black Boss Bokoblin and a set of Bokoblins patrolling this area. You will also see that the stairs leading to the depot have been covered in Gloom and, while you can avoid some of it by using Ascend on a nearby arch and paragliding over, the quickest way to reach the depot is to go up the stairs avoiding the Gloom as much as possible.