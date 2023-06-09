How to complete Left-Leg Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
How to bring the Left-Leg back to the Construct Factory.
The Left-Leg Depot is where you’ll find the left leg for the Construct you’re building at the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Alongside this body part, you need to collect three others - the Right-Leg, Left-Arm and Right-Arm - to complete the Construct, because, without this robot, you won’t be able to reach the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While finding the parts is easy, getting them back to the Construct is a little more difficult.
Before you can gather any of these body parts, however, you must first start the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.
Below you’ll learn how to complete the Left-Leg Depot, along with its location, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Left-Leg Depot location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Left-Leg Depot is located south-east of the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The quickest way to reach it is to return to the elevator you used to enter The Depths and, south-east from there, you’ll be able to see its entrance. Make sure to avoid the Gloom and keep an eye out for any monsters on your way. If you haven’t done so already, activate the nearby Lightroot to bring light to part of this area and use items like Brightbloom Seeds to add an extra glow.
How to complete Left-Leg Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Upon entering the Left-Leg Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, make sure you light up the area before going down the stairs and interacting with the pillar to get the left-leg.
Doing so, however, will close the gate you entered by, so, using Ultrahand move the leg onto one of the elevators to your left. Once on it yourself, hit the rockets to send Link and the leg up to the next level.
Now use the wheel to lower the stone slab until it's at a diagonal angle to the next floor. You then want to attach the nearby Rockets to the left-leg before placing it on the stand. Make sure the leg is facing the right direction and, when it is, hit the Rockets to send it to the next floor.
To get there yourself, go to the little space at the far end of this area - past the water - and use Ascend. We also recommend using the Device Dispenser in this area for some devices which may come in handy in your body part search.
Retrieve the leg once you’re on the higher floor, but, before you go, illuminate the dark section of this area. Here you can use the elevators or Ascend to reach the top corner where, using Ultrahand, you can bring a chest containing a Large Zonatie and some stone slabs covered in Zonaite to the other side of the lasers.
Afterwards, drop the left-leg over the ledge and take it to the Construct you’re building. There the box around it will break and you can pop it in place.
Depending on your progress with the Construct, you now need to visit either the Right-Leg Depot, Left-Arm Depot or Right-Arm Depot. If, however, this was the last body part you needed, it’s time to visit the Spirit Temple!
