How to complete Left-Leg Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Left-Leg Depot is where you’ll find the left leg for the Construct you’re building at the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Alongside this body part, you need to collect three others - the Right-Leg, Left-Arm and Right-Arm - to complete the Construct, because, without this robot, you won’t be able to reach the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While finding the parts is easy, getting them back to the Construct is a little more difficult.

Before you can gather any of these body parts, however, you must first start the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.

Below you’ll learn how to complete the Left-Leg Depot, along with its location, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Left-Leg Depot location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Left-Leg Depot is located south-east of the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The location of the Left-Leg Depot. The quickest way to reach it is to return to the elevator you used to enter The Depths and, south-east from there, you’ll be able to see its entrance. Make sure to avoid the Gloom and keep an eye out for any monsters on your way. If you haven’t done so already, activate the nearby Lightroot to bring light to part of this area and use items like Brightbloom Seeds to add an extra glow.