Defeating the Seized Construct allows you to complete both the Spirit Temple and Guidance from Ages Past main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Spirit Temple is located within the depths and you’ll reach it after creating the Construct by visiting the Right-Leg Depot, Right-Arm Depot, Left-Leg Depot and Left-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Remember - you must attach some Zonai Devices to your Construct as you travel together to the Spirit Temple, because, without them, you’ll have a hard time beating the Seized Construct. Look below if you’d like to learn how to defeat the Seized Construct in Tears of the Kingdom.

Hey! Listen! We’ve done our best, but this guide does contain minor spoilers!

How to defeat Seized Construct boss in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before you fight the Seized Construct in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we highly recommend outfitting Mineru’s Construct with a Cannon and a Spiked Ball since both will be incredibly useful in the upcoming battle. You may also want to have a Fan to the Construct’s back so you can move faster around the battlefield, but keep your Energy Cell in mind!

These weapons, along with the Fans, can be found in the various armouries you encountered on your journey to the Spirit Temple.

Don’t worry if they break during the fight, because the Seized Construct will drop Zonai Devices throughout the battle that you can then attach to your own Construct.

When you’re ready to begin the battle against the Seized Construct, jump atop your Construct and examine the owl statue in the Spirit Temple. This will take you inside the temple itself and when you walk into the Gloom-filled-definately-not-a-trap area, the fight will begin!

Image credit: Nintendo

Seized Construct Spirit Temple boss - Phase 1

To begin with, it’s important to keep an eye on your Energy Cell throughout this battle, because, if it deplete, you’re basically defenceless. The large amount of Gloom on the floor also means it’s a very bad idea to get off of the Construct. Remember - you can recharge the Energy Cell by using Zonai Charges and, if you’re having trouble with this fight, then it’s worth upgrading it.

Thankfully, the way you defeat the Seized Construct is actually pretty simple. First, you need to stun it by hitting the enemy Construct with the Cannon. Afterwards you will have to hit it with the Spiked Ball, usually three times, until the Seized Construct is knocked onto the fence surrounding the battle arena.

Image credit: Nintendo

Don’t forget to keep yourself at a distance from the Seized Construct when using the Cannon too or else you risk taking damage! You can also hit the Seized Construct without the Spiked Ball, but it will cause less damage.

If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to pin the Seized Construct into a specific area for a while, which will make hitting into the fence a lot easier. Just make sure to avoid the pillars as, if you knock the Construct into those, it won’t take any damage.

The Seized Construct can land itself close to the fence. | Image credit: Nintendo

During this phase of the fight, the Seized Construct will make Zonai Devices appear on its arms. This includes Shock Emitters, which it waves out in front of itself as it charges towards you, and its own Cannon. It may also choose to just punch you and can knock you into the fence where you’ll take additional damage.

Image credit: Nintendo

The Seized Construct also has the ability to jump across the battlefield, usually after you’ve knocked it against the fence, but can often end up close to the fence on the opposite side of the arena.

Seized Construct Spirit Temple boss - Phase 2

The second phase of this boss battle will begin with two extra arms emerging from the Seized Construct. It will also gain some new Zonai Devices - some of which will fall off when you hit into the fence, allowing you to add them to your Construct.

Image credit: Nintendo

During this stage of the fight, you’ll want to continue stunning the Seized Construct and hitting it back into the fence until it's dead. It won’t, however, stay stunned for as long and may take up to four times to hit the Construct into the fence.

Image credit: Nintendo

The Seized Construct does have some new moves during this phase related to the new Zonai Devices it can spawn. This includes flying up into the air using a Rocket, but you can easily shoot it down using the Cannon. You’ll want to do this quickly, because it can do a flying electrical attack when in the air. It will also continue punching you and jumping about the arena.

Image credit: Nintendo

Remember - you can use the devices which fall from the Seized Construct. While they might not always be the ones we recommend, you can still use them to stun the Construct and knock it back into the fence.

Once you’ve defeated the Seized Construct, collect the Heart Container if you so choose and examine the Secret Stone.

Image credit: Nintendo

After watching the cutscene, you’ll receive the Vow of Mineru, Sage of Spirit, which allows you to summon and use her Construct at will. You will have now also completed the Guidance from the Ages Past main quest.

Before you leave the Spirit Temple, however, there are a couple of Zonai Constructs you should take the time to talk to.

The Construct on the left side of the altar will offer you the chance to exchange powerful Zonai weaponry for Zonaite. Meanwhile, the one on the right-hand side will give you an Ancient Blade. You can return to this Construct whenever you like to exchange 50 pieces of Zonaite for additional Ancient Blades.

Image credit: Nintendo

Once your business in the Spirit Temple is complete, return to Lookout Landing and talk to Purah to complete both the Find the Fifth Sage and Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest. What happens next depends on whether you’ve already collected the Master Sword or not.

Image credit: Nintendo

If you already have the Master Sword, then it’s time to defeat Ganondorf! Though you can face him even if you don’t have the Master Sword…

If you haven't retrieved the Master Sword, you have the choice of collecting the Dragon Tears or completing both the Trail of the Master Sword and Recovering the Hero’s Sword main quests. These quests will take you to the Lost Woods where you’ll have to defeat a set of Gloom Hands and a Phantom Ganon.

You can find the Master Sword by either finding the Dragon Tears or visiting the Great Deku Tree. | Image credit: Nintendo

These options will both lead you to the Master Sword and offer more insight into the story of Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re a Zelda lorehound, then we recommend completing both of these options so you can gain a fuller picture of what’s happening in Hyrule.

