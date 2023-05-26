Marbled Gohma in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the final part of the Fire Temple and the Yunobo of the Goron main quest. This boss has a few tricks up its sleeve, but once you learn its attack pattern and weak points, it can be really simple to bring it down.

Before you go to battle this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom temple boss, we do recommend spending some time getting metal weapons that have a damage level above eight. Also, if you find this boss hard the first time around, then visiting Shrines and Goddess Statues to boost your stamina and health or drinking some Hasty Elixirs can help.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to beat Marbled Gohma in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to beat Marbled Gohma boss in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The fight with Marbled Gohma happens in two phases and, fortunately, compared to other boss encounters in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the fight with Gohma is pretty straight forward. However, this doesn't mean that the fight is easy, as you need to stay alive long enough to hit them where it hurts.

For this first part, all you'll really need is Yunobo and a melee weapon (or a few, just in case one breaks). If you've picked up the weapons you've found throughout the Fire Temple, then you should have plenty in your inventory for this fight.

Gohma has their eye on you!

Marbled Gohma boss fight - Phase One

In this first phase, Gohma will stay on the ground with you. Their weakness is their crab-like legs, which are rather big and this makes them easy targets. However, you need to watch out for their attacks in this phase because they can deal a fair amount of damage, especially if Gohma is the first boss you've encountered.

Marbled Gohma will try to stamp on you with it's legs, so if you see a leg near you being lifted up, run out of the way (but not underneath Gohma, that's a bad idea). In this phase, Gohma is pretty slow so you can dodge their attacks.

Also, keep an eye out for its shockwave attack. Gohma will jump up and then slam all its legs into the ground to send out a short, but dangerous shockwave around it. As soon as you see Gohma jump, be prepared to jump as well to avoid the attack coming your way.

Another attack you need to steer clear of are Gohma's exploding boulders. They will shoot out a few boulders at a time, and they will explode shortly after being released. Once you see one of these boulders, try to run away from it. If you know you can't get away in time, then use Yunobo's ability to smash them.

Now would be a good time to learn to be fireproof Link...

Now, to bring Gohma down in this phase, aim Yunobo at one of Gohma's legs and get them to smash into the leg. This will take a chunk of Gohma's health away and briefly knock it to the ground.

Once Gohma is grounded, run over to them and climb up the middle of their body to reach their eye. Attack their eye with your melee weapon (and any weapon you have on hand) to chip away at its health. However, watch for Gohma to start rumbling. As soon as they do this, get Link out of there or Gohma will jump up and knock Link back. This can be an instant kill if you're not careful.

If you think that you won't be able to climb up Gohma's body in time, then you can always attack their eye with an arrow. We found that anything with an Ice elemental effect really hurt Gohma.

All you have to do now is rinse and repeat these steps until Gohma's health is down to half. When it reaches this point, the second phase of the fight will begin.

Marbled Gohma boss fight - Phase Two

In the second phase of this fight, Gohma will now flip themselves so that they are standing on the ceiling. They also have a new attack that you need to watch out for. If you have one, eating a meal that boosts your attack power here will be helpful.

As well as continuing to use its attack where it fires out a few exploding boulders at a time, Gohma will now create a circle of these boulders around Link in an attempt to burn him to a crisp. When you find yourself surrounded by these boulders, the easiest way out is to use Yunobo's ability to smash a few to create a path for Link to run through.

You can also use Rewind on one of the boulders to reverse its path so you can escape the circle, but this is a risky move as the boulders can explode before Rewind begins to take effect.

As you did in the first phase, you need to attack Gohma's legs to bring them to the ground. This is easier said than done as the boss will not stay in one place, it will be crawling around the ceiling.

To attack its legs, watch where Gohma is on the ceiling and head to the curved part of the wall that is nearest to Gohma. Launch Yunobo up one of the curves near Gohma and, nine times out of ten, Yunobo will hit one of its legs.

Once you manage to hit Gohma, it will be grounded for a short space of time again. As you did before, climb up on its body and attack its eye as much as you can, but get out of there once Gohma begins to rumble.

You put up a good fight Gohma, but we must save the Gorons.

All you need to do now is stay alive, then rinse and repeat these steps to bring Gohma's health down to zero. After you get Gohma's health down to zero, you will have defeated the Fire Temple boss.

Well done! You've now saved Goron City and solved the mystery of the Marbled Rock Toast. If your itching for more Temple adventures, check out our recommend Temple order and locations, or if you want something more relaxed, you can try to get the Golden Horse instead.