The sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a huge area that you can explore in the clouds above Hyrule's land, but it can be a little tricky to navigate at times due to its fractured nature.

Once Link freefalls down to Hyrule below, you can explore all its new content in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at your own pace, but you will eventually have to return to the sky at some point.

To help you reach the various fragmented areas in the sky, we've quickly gone over all the ways we know of how to get to the sky in TOTK below.

How to get to the sky in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

We currently know of four ways to get to the sky in Tears of the Kingdom:

Teleporting to Shrines Using the Recall ability to ride a rewinding object Gliding from a Skyview Tower Using the Travel Medallion

Although teleporting to Shrines Link has previously visited is the easiest way to reach the sky, it can take you far away from your target destination, adding a lot of time to your journey or taking you away from key areas altogether, so we recommend getting to grips with the other methods too.

Using Recall

This new ability is acquired in the Nachoyah Shrine, located in the Room of Awakening on the Great Sky Island during the beginning of the game.

You can use Recall on lots of things throughout your travels in Hyrule to solve puzzles, attack enemies, and to quickly get up to the sky. You'll see the route an object will take when you equip Recall and aim it at something usable, so you can tell if the object can take you fall above Hyrule or not.

Make sure you're on the object after using Recall so you can go up with it!

Using Skyview Towers

Skyview Towers are your new Sheikah Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, letting you fill in large chunks of the map when Link is launched from one. They're also a great way to get to specific areas of the sky, and for finding hidden Shrines and secrets on chunks of little floating platforms.

So look out for these floating platforms while you're falling after using a Skyview Tower and glide your way over to one if you want to get to the sky this way. Just keep in mind you'll most likely have to use more of Link's abilities to continue ascending to other platforms above him.

Using the Travel Medallion

The Travel Medallion is back! This useful item was first seen in Breath of the Wild's DLC, but is thankfully included in the base game of TOTK. We know if its existence from Lottie's preview, but we've not come across its location just yet.

We suggest keeping a lookout for Robbie the Sheikah scientist and doing his quests when you can, as Robbie is the person who gives you the Travel Medallion in Breath of the Wild's DLC, so he might be the source of it in Tears of the Kingdom.

When you get it, you can take advantage of the Travel Medallion to quickly teleport to any area of the sky, but you first need to visit that area and place the medallion down first. Link will then be able to teleport to its exact location, just like he would a shrine, at any time while exploring the open world.

All the best exploring the sky in Tears of the Kingdom!