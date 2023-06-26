Finding the missing slate piece in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will help you on your journey to track down the cause of the Regional Phenomena that's dousing the Zora in sticky sludge.

After starting the Sidon of the Zora main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the prince of the Zora will ask you to find Jiahto and when you do, you need to find the missing piece of an important artifact.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find the missing slate piece in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and how to find Jiahto too if you're struggling.

Jiahto location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find Jiahto you need to head to Toto Lake. This is almost directly north of Zora's Domain, north west of Mipha Court, and south east of South Akkala Plains.

We've marked the exact location on the map below and the Toto Lake coordinates are (3469, 0860, 0396).

When you get to Toto Lake, talk to Dunma (the Zora guard standing on the rock near Toto Lake) and then stand and face the same direction as Dunma. If you do this, you'll see an opening in the rocks opposite you.

Head over to the opening and Jiahto will be on the right.

How to find the missing slate piece in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After speaking with Jiahto, you'll need to find the missing piece of the slate that he's been studying in the cave nearby. To find the missing slate piece, head back out of the cave with the slate in it and face towards Jiahto.

Once facing Jiahto, look up and then to the right of the cave entrance.

The missing slate piece is stuck under some sludge here. Either attach a Splash Fruit to an arrow or throw a Splash Fruit at the sludge to wash it away to reveal the missing piece.

Then, all you need to do is use Ultrahand to grab the slate piece and slot it into position on the main slate in the cave with Jiahto.

After you complete this portion of the quest, your next job is to find King Dorephan!