Land of the Sky Fish location and Droplet puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a bit of a mystery. With very little to go on, tracking down this mysterious place can become a bit of a headache and even when you find it, you need to solve an important puzzle to be able to progress forward.

As with many of the Regional Phenomena you explore in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the one in Upland Zorana that begins with the Sidon of the Zora quest will test your problem-solving skills, your creativity with building machines with Zonai Devices, and of course, your patience.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find the Land of the Sky Fish and solve the Tear Drop puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Land of the Sky Fish location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Land of the Sky Fish, stand next to Sidon in Mipha Court. Look up and then to the east (use the compass around the edge of your mini-map to make this easier.) If you're struggling, then stand where we've marked on the map below at the coordinates (3960, 0539, 0490.)

You should see a set of sky islands that are very close to Mipha Court and these islands are the Land of the Sky Fish. Also, if you head to your sky map after you first visit the island, you'll realise why these particular islands have been given their name.

How to reach the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Now, there are a few ways to you can get to the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can build a flying machine using Zonai Devices dotted near the edge of Mipha Court and fly up to the island. However, here's how we did it.

Stand on the edge of Mipha Court at these coordinates (3960, 0539, 0490) and look up at the target islands above you. Wait for a large rock to fall out of the sky. When it does, follow it to the ground using your Paraglider to glide after it safely.

Once you've caught up with the rock, stand on it and use your Rewind ability to ride it back up into the sky. Wait until you are slightly higher than the target island, then jump off your rock and glide over to the island to land on it safely.

However you've chosen to get there, once you are on the Land of the Sky Fish which is actually marked down as Floating Scales Island, you need to find the rock in the shape of a Droplet.

How to find the Tear Drop puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find the rock formation in the shape of a droplet (a Tear Drop), you need to head to the very centre of Floating Scales Island at these coordinates (4072, 0529, 0603.) We've also marked the location on the map below:

When standing here, look south west and you should see the broken bits of rock floating around the Island form a Tear Drop shape. This is the puzzle, and now all you need to do is solve it.

How to solve the Tear Drop puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Tear Drop puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to have a Bow, some arrows and the King Scales that King Dorephan gave you when you found him.

If you don't have enough arrows on you, hit some of the wooden crates dotted around the island and they should drop a few bundles for you.

When you're ready, attach one of King Dorephan's scales to an arrow and aim in the middle of the Tear Drop. Fire the arrow through the Tear Drop and watch what happens...

Congratulations! You've found the Land of the Sky Fish and solved the Tear Drop puzzle. You're now one step closer to saving the Zora from a sticky, sludgy, world.