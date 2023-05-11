The Flux Construct I is a recurring mini-boss in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, appearing in places like the West Hebra Sky Archipelago and is a combination of both a puzzle and a boss fight. The puzzle element comes in when you need to figure out exactly which part of the Construct to attack, and of course, the boss fight bit comes in when you have to whack that part with everything you have.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sees Link acquire several brand new abilities that can make his time travelling around Hyrule much easier. Some abilities, like Ultrahand, can specifically be used to bring down difficult enemies standing in your way.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to beat Flux Construct I in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to prepare to fight Flux Construct I in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are a couple of things we recommend doing before you go to face Flux Construct I in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Cook Meals - The Flux Construct can do some serious damage. If you don’t have a couple of meals in your inventory already, it’s a good idea to stock up on some first.

- The Flux Construct can do some serious damage. If you don’t have a couple of meals in your inventory already, it’s a good idea to stock up on some first. Make Elixirs - In particular, we suggest making a couple of Elixirs that boost your speed (if you can) as this will help you dodge the Flux Construct’s attacks. Also, a Cold Resistance Elixir would be helpful as it’s quite cold here.

- In particular, we suggest making a couple of Elixirs that boost your speed (if you can) as this will help you dodge the Flux Construct’s attacks. Also, a Cold Resistance Elixir would be helpful as it’s quite cold here. Collect Weapons - It takes quite a few attacks for you to take the Construct down, and if you run out of weapons halfway there’s little chance that you will make it to the end of the fight. So, before you enter the fight, check the status of your weapons and stock up on them if needed.

- It takes quite a few attacks for you to take the Construct down, and if you run out of weapons halfway there’s little chance that you will make it to the end of the fight. So, before you enter the fight, check the status of your weapons and stock up on them if needed. Equip Ultrahand - You’ll need this ability to be able to take down the Construct, and having it equipped in your ability slot already will save you valuable time in the fight.

Once you feel like you've prepared Link enough, you can face Flux Construct I.

How to beat Flux Construct I in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To beat Flux Construct I in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to attack the glowing Cube that contains the Construct's Core. It's also the source of the Construct's power.

To do this, you need to wait for the Construct to attack. The different attacks it does will expose the Cube in different areas. It's down to you to find the glowing Cube and attack it before the Construct is ready to attack again.

Below, we've given a brief rundown of each attack Flux Construct I can use and where the glowing Cube will be hidden for each one.

Fist Slam attack

One of Flux Construct I's attacks will be to move towards you and then slam both of its hands into the ground in an attempt to squash you. Once it moves over to you, dodge to the side when it raises its arms to avoid this attack. Don't get too close as the shockwave will damage you.

Then, its fists will remain on the ground for a short period of time. While it is stuck in this position, face the front of the Construct and use Ultrahand to grab the glowing block on its knee on the left side.

Pull the block out with Ultrahand and the Construct will be dismantled for a brief period of time. Attack the glowing block while it is free. If you get in eight or nine good hits on the block, it will remove a substantial amount of the Construct’s health.

Cube attack

In its large Cube form, it will roll around the platform and try to crush you. However, as you’re avoiding this attack, keep an eye on the Cube itself.

At one point, it will turn over and reveal that the glowing Cube is in the middle row on the edge of one of the Cube’s sides. While avoiding being squished, use Ultrahand to pull the glowing Cube free and dismantle the Construct.

Once the Cube is out, attack it again to remove another chunk of its health.

Floating Rectangle attack

The Construct will float above you and follow you around the platform for this attack. Then, it will extend out a row of its cubes and shoot them at you. This attack is slow enough for you to be able to dodge it before it does any real damage.

The glowing Cube is now situated on the underside of the floating rectangle. The easiest way to get to it is to let the Construct shoot its lines of bricks at you, then run behind the line of bricks and under the rectangle as the Construct is recharging itself.

Then, use Ultrahand to pull the glowing Cube out of the middle and attack it again.

Faster Fist attack

Once you take out a chunk of its health, Flux Construct I can recycle its first attack again only this time, it’s a bit faster and the location of the glowing Cube has changed. If you’re low on health, now is a good time to eat one of your meals and consume a speed boosting elixir.

The Construct will move to you, and slam its fists down again. Then, when it's stuck in place for a moment, run and face the Construct. If you’re facing its front, the glowing Cube will be on its shoulder on your right. If you are facing it from behind, the Cube will be on its shoulder on your left.

If you miss the window to grab the Cube, the Construct will do another variation of this attack with one arm and you can try to grab it then.

You know what to do, grab the Cube with Ultrahand and pull it free to dismantle the Construct. Attack the Cube as soon as it's free.

Central Cube attack

Now, this attack is a bit trickier than the others and it can save this one until it has little health left. The Construct will form into another large Cube, but this time the glowing Cube is nowhere to be seen on the outside. That’s because it’s hidden in the center of the Cube.

Keep your distance from the Cube as much as possible as it moves around, and repeatedly use Ultrahand to grab the smaller Cubes and pull them free.

Continue to remove the Cubes until you find the glowing Cube in the middle.

Pull the glowing Cube free and attack it to bring the Flux Construct’s health down. Once its health bar is completely depleted, you will have beaten it and several rewards will appear.

Once you beat Flux Construct I in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the glowing Cube that you've been attacking will spit out a handful of rewards for you such as Zonai Charges and a Flux Construct Core.

Congratulations! You have now defeated the Guardian of West Hebra Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.