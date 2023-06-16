The Beast and The Princess quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is part of the bigger set of Potential Princess Sightings side quest. This particular quest will task you with chasing down a rumour about Princess Zelda and, you guessed it, a Beast.

Before you can begin this side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you need to start the Potential Princess Sightings quest, but don't worry we show you how to do that below if you haven't already.

Without further ado, here's how to complete The Beast and The Princess side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start the Potential Princess Sightings quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start the Potential Princess Sightings quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to head to the Lucky Clover Gazette in the northern tip of Tabantha Frontier, northwest of Hyrule Ridge. Its precise coordinates are (-3252, 1773, 0118).

If you haven't done so already, we highly recommend completing the Oromuwak Shrine that is east of the Gazette so that you have a fast travel location nearby.

We also highly recommend having at least one and a half wheels of stamina for Link, though a bigger stamina wheel will make this task much easier. If you haven't upgraded Link's stamina yet, we suggest taking some time to visit a few more Shrines.

When you get to the Gazette building, head inside and speak with the Editor-in-Chief, Traysi. Then, she will employ you as part of the Gazette and the Potential Princess Sightings quest will begin.

How to complete The Beast and The Princess quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To start The Beast and the Princess quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to find Penn at the New Serenne Stable. The stable is in east Hyrule Ridge, north west of Lookout Landing, south east of Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower and west of Hyrule Castle. You can also Fast Travel to Sinakawak Shrine to get there faster as it's right next to the stable.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for New Serenne Stable are (-1352, 0735, 0085).

When you get to the stable, go and speak to Penn who will tell you about a rumour of Zelda controlling a Large Beast.

After you speak to Penn, you then need to go to a 'Sub-Tropical Region' which is Faron. More specifically, you need to go to Lakeside Stable. This is west of Lake Floria, north east of Martha's Landing and south west of Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for Lakeside Stable are (1511, -3522, 0060).

Once you get to the stables, speak to the stable owner Anly to collect a Pony Point (if you've not been there before) and they will tell you about a creature sanctuary nearby. You then need to speak to Shay who is opposite the stable in a hut on the cliff edge at (1581, -3477, 0060).

Shay will point you in the direction of the Sanctuary, which is directly opposite you on the other side of a large gap between the cliffs.

There are multiple ways to get across, but we did it by equipping some Zora Armor and used our Paraglider to glide over to the waterfall near Shay. Then, as we had the armor on, we swam up the Waterfall and landed on the side of the Sanctuary.

Once you've safely made it across the gap, head to Cima near the DonDon paddock at (1538, -3359, 0058) to find out the origin of the rumour you've been chasing.

When you've spoken to Cima, Penn will reappear and give you some well-earned Rupees!

When you've spoken to Cima, Penn will reappear and give you some well-earned Rupees!