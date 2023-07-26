All Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Finding all the Well locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will take a bit of patience, but it's worth it if you want to make some Rupees and, more importantly, scope out all of the possible areas you can search for different materials and materials that can only be found in dark underground areas.

As with many things in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the best way to go about looking for all of the Wells is to take your time exploring an area. We've found that it's often easier to spot a Well from the sky while using a Paraglider.

There are a lot to find, so without further ado we're going to show you all the Well locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We've split all of the Well locations up into the different areas around Hyrule, so if you're near a listed area it's worth checking our list to see which Wells you can find and tick off your to-do list:

How to start the Where are the Wells quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There's a quest linked to finding all of the Wells across Hyrule, and it's one worth doing because you get paid every time you find a Well!

To start the Where are the Wells quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to track down Fera. They're typically in a Well that's in or next to one of the Stables you can find around Hyrule.

We found them in Tabantha Stable Well, but they may spawn in another one. Once you find them, speak to them to learn that they're fascinated by Wells and that they want to find every single Well in Hyrule.

Of course, you offer to help them and they will then pay you 10 Rupees for each Well you find. There are 58 Wells in Hyrule, so it's an easy way to make 580 Rupees.

This will start the Where are the Wells quest. After your first encounter with Fera, and after you tell them about any Wells you've already found before the first meeting, Fera will then head to the Well in Lookout Landing and remain there.

You can complete this quest by finding all 58 Wells and reporting their locations to Fera. Don't worry, you can report their locations in bulk so you won't be standing there for ages like the Messages from an Ancient Era quest.

Hyrule Field Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are 16 Wells in Hyrule Field in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here are all of their locations, including a few extra instructions that can help you find them.

Lookout Landing Well (-0213, 0133, 0019)

Lookout Landing Well is in Lookout Landing, slightly east of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

Hyrule Castle Town Ruins Well (0062, 0544, 0027)

The Hyrule Castle Town Ruins Well is south east of Hyrule Castle, north east of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and can be found in the northern part of East Castle Town.

Mount Daphnes Well (-1317, -0623, 0009)

Mount Daphnes Well is on the west side of Mount Daphnes on the eastern edge of Regencia River. It's south west of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and west of Susuyai Shrine.

Mabe Village Ruins Well (-0068, -0163, 0024)

The Mabe Village Ruins Well is in, unsurprisingly, Mabe Village Ruins. It's south east of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, north east of Jiosin Shrine and west of Ranch Ruins.

Carok Bridge Well (-1041, 0413, 0035)

Carok Bridge Well can be found on the eastern side of Carok Bridge which is north west of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, south west of Hyrule Castle and north of Mount Gustaf.

Mount Gustaf Well (-0912, 0329, 0020)

Mount Gustaf Well is south of Ishodag Shrine, west of Hyrule Castle Town Ruins, south east of Carok Bridge and north west of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

Rebonae Bridge Well (0784, 0007, 0031)

Rebonae Bridge Well can be found south east of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, north west of Tukarok Shrine and on the western side of Rebonae Bridge.

Bottomless Pond Well (0363, -1125, 0010)

Bottomless Pond Well is on the eastern side of Hyrule Field, north east of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and Whistling Hill, just south east of Bottomless Pond.

Riverside Stable Well (0363, -1125, 0010)

This one is in Riverside Stable. The Riverside Stable Well is south east of Whistling Hill, south west of Horwell Bridge and east of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower.

Outskirt Stable Well (-1460, -1297, 0033)

The Outskirt Stable Well is in, you guessed it, Outskirt Stable! This is west of Coliseum Ruins and south west of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower.

Outskirt Hill Well (-1681, -1351, 0122)

The Outskirt Hill Well is west of Outskirt Stable, south west of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and west of Tsutsu-um Shrine.

Aquame Lake Well (-0880, -1102, 0021)

The Aquame Lake Well is south west of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, it's quite close to it actually. It's also west of Lake Kolomo and on the eastern side of Aquame Lake.

Elma Knolls Well (-0669, 1353, 0088)

This Well can be found south west of Great Hyrule Forest, north west of Hyrule Castle, east of Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower and north east of New Serenne Stable.

New Serenne Stable Well (-1357, 0702, 0085)

This Well can be found in New Serenne Stable, it's south east of Sinakawak Shrine, south west of Hyrule Castle and west of Lookout Landing.

Maritta Exchange Ruins Well (-1811, 1621, 0106)

You can find the Maritta Exchange Ruins Well within the Maritta Exchange Ruins that are north of Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower. It's north west of Hyrule Castle, south west of Kiuyoyou Shrine and south of Snowfield Stable.

Irch Plain Well (-0911, 1618, 0106)

This Well is north of Irch Plain, south west of Great Hyrule Forest, north west of Hyrule Castle and north east of Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower.

Great Hyrule Forest Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two Wells in Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here are their locations, including a few extra instructions that can help you find them.

Rauru Settlement Ruins Well (0661, 1268, 0040)

You can find this Well in Rauru Settlement Ruins. It's south of Rauru Hillside, west of Woodland Stable, south west of Military Training Camp and south of Great Hyrule Forest.

Rowan Plain Well (-1071, 2327, 0114)

The Rowan Plain Well is west of Great Hyrule Forest, north of Kiuyoyou Shrine, east of Tabantha Tundra and north west of Hyrule Castle.

Hyrule Ridge Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There is only one Well to find in Hyrule Ridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here's its location, including a few extra instructions that can help you find it.

Tabantha Bridge Stable (-2958, 0534, 0170)

You can find this Well in Tabantha Bridge Stable, south west of Makurukis Shrine, east of Tabantha Great Bridge and south east of Mount Rhoam.

Tabantha Frontier Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Tabantha Frontier also has only one Well in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here's its location, including a few extra instructions that can help you find it.

Tabantha Village Ruins Well (-2357, 1871, 0279)

You can find this Well in the Tabantha Village Ruins in Tabantha Hills. It's east of Rito Village, south of Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower, and on the path going west from Snowfield Stable towards Rito Village.

Hebra Mountains Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two Wells in Hebra Mountains in the north west corner of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We've listed their location below and we've also also included a few instructions and points of interest to look out for that can help you find them.

Dronoc's Pass Well (-3829, 2107, 0141)

This Well can be foud south of Dronoc's Pass, which is south west of Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. The Well is north west of Rito Village and north west of Lake Toton.

Snowfield Stable Well (-1677, 2584, 0234)

This Well can be found just behind Snowfield Stable in Tabantha Tundra. It's south west of Orochium Shrine and south east of Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower.

Lanayru Wetlands Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are six Wells in Lanayru Wetlands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here are their locations, including a few extra instructions that can help you find them.

Wetland Stables Well (0087, -0196, 0026)

This Well can be found in Wetland Stables which is west of Lanayru Wetlands and north west of Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

Wetland Stable South Well (0856, -0264, 0026)

The Wetland Stable South Well can be found, naturally, south of Wetland Stable. This is west of Lanayru Wetlands and north west of Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

Lanayru Wetlands Well (1220, -0359, 0010)

The Lanayru Wetlands Well can be found to the west of Lanayru Wetlands, north of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and east of Tukarok Shrine.

Goponga Village Ruins Well (1529, -0329, 0010)

The Goponga Village Ruins Well is on Goponga Island in Lanayru Wetlands. It can be found south east of Wetland Stable and north west of Kakariko Village.

Zauz Island Well (1436, -0138, 0010)

The Zauz Island Well is on Zauz Island in Lanayru Wetlands. This is almost directly north of the Goponga Village Ruins Well, east of Wetland Stable and north west of Kakariko Village.

Moor Garrison Well (1542, 0171, 0009)

Moor Garrison Well can be found to the west of Mercay Island in Lanayru Wetlands. It's north east of Wetland Stable, almost directly north of Zauz Island Well and south west of Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.

Rikoka Hills Well (1716, -0653, 0023)

The Rikoka Hills Well can be found on the east side of Rikoka Hills in Necluda. It's north of Kakariko Village and north east of Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

West Necluda Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are a total of 11 Wells in West Necluda in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here are all of their locations including a few extra instructions that can help you find them.

Kakariko Village Well (1875, -1042, 0124)

Kakariko Village Well is, of course, in Kakariko Village. Once you are in the village, you can find the Well east of the General Store that's next to the village Inn.

Dueling Peaks Stable Well (1793, -1948, 0010)

The Dueling Peaks Stable Well is, you guessed it, in Dueling Peaks Stable. It's actually in the Goat enclosure behind the stable which is north east of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, east of Dueling Peaks and south of Kakariko Village.

Popla Foothills North Well (0592, -2102, 0094)

This Well is slightly north of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. If you enter the Skyview Tower and stand at the entrance looking out at the landscape, then keep heading forwards facing this direction and you'll soon find the Well.

Popla Foothills South Well (0606, -2258, 0051)

This one is south of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, west of Jiukoum Shrine and east of Deya Lake.

Deya Village Ruins North Well (0315, -1855, 0010)

The Deya Village Ruins North Well is south of the Hills of Baumer, north east of Hills of Baumer Chasm, north west of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and is on the northernmost island of Deya Village Ruins.

Deya Village Ruins Well (0320, -1926, 0011)

This Well can be found on the large island in the middle of Deya Village Ruins. The Well is south of Hills of Baumer, north east of Hills of Baumer Chasm and north west of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Deya Village Ruins South Well (0338, -2095, 0027)

This one is east of Hills of Baumer Chasm, south of Deya Village Ruins and west of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Hills of Baumer Well (0317, -2126, 0045)

The Hills of Baumer Well is just south of the Deya Village Ruins South Well mentioned above. It's east of Hills of Baumer Chasm, south of Deya Village Ruins and west of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Deya Village Ruins East Well (0421, -2043, 0009)

This Well is south east of Deya Village Ruins, east of Hills of Baumer Chasm and north west of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

South Nabi Lake Well (0784, -1497, 0036)

You can find the South Nabi Lake Well just north west of South Nabi Lake, west of Mable Ridge and Dueling Peaks. It's south east of Riverside Stable and Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

Lakeside Stable Well (1536, -3551, 0060)

This one is behind Lakeside Stable. It's south west of Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, east of Highland Stable and north east of Martha's Landing.

East Necluda Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Here are all of the six Well locations in East Necluda in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including a few extra instructions that can help you find them.

Lurein Village Well (2938, -3379, 0012)

The Lurein Village Well can be found to the north east of Lurein Village, south of Mount Dunsel and east of Tuft Mountain.

Hateno Village North Well (3420, -2031, 0136)

This Well can be found in the northern part of Hateno Village. It's south east of Hateno School, south of Zelkoa Pond and north west of Hateno Inn.

Hateno Village West Well (3358, -2049, 0118)

You can also find this Well in the northern part of Hateno Village. It's south of Hateno School, north of the Armor Shop and east of Ginner Woods.

Hateno Village South Well (3382, -2211, 0135)

This Well can be found in the southern side of Hateno Village. It's south of the General Store and south west of the Dye Shop.

Zelda's Secret Well (3302, -2299, 0130)

Zelda's Secret Well can be found in the southern part of Hateno Village. It's south of Firly Pond, south west of Hateno Village South Well and south west of the General Store.

Hateno Village East Well (3513, -2150, 0129)

This Well can be found in the eastern part of Hateno Village. It's east of the Hateno Inn, north east of Zanmik Shrine and south west of Hateno Pasture.

Faron Grasslands Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two Wells in Faron Grasslands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here are their locations, including a few extra instructions that can help you find them.

Highland Stable Well (0535, -3425, 0047)

This Well can be found in Highland Stable. It's south west of Utsushok Shrine, south east of Fural Plain and east of Haran Lake.

Haran Lakefront Well (0392, -3388, 0050)

This one is east of Highland Stable, north of Haran Lake and south east of Barula Plain.

Lanayru Great Springs Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There is only one Well in Lanayru Great Springs Wells in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here's where to find it, including a few extra instructions that can help you find its exact location.

Tabahl Woods Well (2744, 0174, 0130)

This Well can be found in Tabahl Woods south west of Zora's Domain. It's south of Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, west of Ralis Pond and north of Bank of Wishes.

Eldin Canyon Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are three Wells in Eldin Canyon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here are their locations, plus a few extra instructions that can help you find them.

Woodland Stable Well (1091, 1152, 0021)

This one is just behind Woodland Stable on the western edge of Pico Pond which is west of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

This Well can be found behind Foothill Stable. It's south of Kisinoa Shrine, east of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and on the western edge of Cephla Lake.

Shadow Hamlet Ruins Well (3056, 2309, 0335)

You can find this Well on the south eastern side of Death Mountain. It's located in Shadow Hamlet Ruins and it can be found west of Shadow Pass, north west of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and north of Mayachideg Shrine.

Akkala Highlands Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two Wells in Akkala Highlands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and here's where you can find both of them plus a few extra tips to help you zone in on where they are.

South Akkala Stable Well (3196, 1717, 0201)

This Well can be found in South Akkala Stable. It's south east of Death Mountain and Mayachideg Shrine, south west of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, and west of Tarrey Town.

Construction Site Well (3717, 1587, 0089)

This Well can be found in the Construction Site that's west of Tarrey Town. It's south east of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, east of South Akkala Stable, and south west of East Akkala Plains Chasm.

Deep Akkala Well Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There is one Well in Deep Akkala and here's where to find it.

East Akkala Stable Well (4234, 2780, 0127)

This Well can be found in East Akkala Stable, south west of Akkala Ancient Tech Lab, north east of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, and east of Death Mountain.

Gerudo Highlands, Gerudo Canyon, and Gerudo Desert Well locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The last three Wells can be found in Gerudo Canyon, Gerudo Desert and Gerudo Highlands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here are all of their locations, plus a few points of interest to watch out for to help you find them.

We recommend completing the Riju of Gerudo Town main story quest first as it will make searching for these Wells much easier.

Gerudo Canyon Well (-2820, -2233, 0026)

This Well can be found in Gerudo Canyon Stable. It's west of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, north east of Kara Kara Bazaar and south of Taafei Hill.

Kara Kara Bazaar Well (-3232, -2604, 0023)

The next Well can be found in Gerudo Desert in Kara Kara Bazaar. It's south west of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and east of the General Store in the Bazaar.

Mount Nabooru Well (-1721, -2235, 0036)

The last Well can be found in Gerudo Highlands. It's south west of Gerudo Canyon Pass, east of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, west of Mount Hylia and north east of Spectacle Rock.

That's every single Well location in Hyrule! You deserve a break after tracking all of those down, but if you want some new armor then check out our Phantom Armor set and Zora Armor set guides if you want a new look for Link.