Latest Tears of the Kingdom patch notes: 1.1.3

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes will let you know about any changes being made to the game in the latest update. Reading the patch notes will often give you a heads up about what's coming, and if there's anything exciting for you to look forward to - such as a bug that has been giving you grief having been fixed.

The patch notes for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom version 1.1.3 are now available as the update went live on July 5th, 2023. This update supposedly fixes several issues across a handful of main and side quests, as well as allowing players to get a couple of rewards by accessing the game in a specific way.

Without further ado, for those of you who are curious about what's being tweaked in your game, we've gathered all of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes for version 1.1.3 , plus we're here to show you how to update your version, and we've even listed the previous patch notes too.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 1.1.3 Patch Notes

There are quite a few quality of life fixes, main and side quest fixes as well as general world fixes included in this update. Here's a list of all of the changes from the 1.1.3 update, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website.

General Updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items.

Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests 'A Mystery in the Depths' and 'Secret of the Ring Ruins', the side adventures 'Hateno Village Research Lab' and 'Lurelin Village Restoration Project', the shrine quest 'Dyeing to Find I', and the side quests 'Village Attacked by Pirates', 'The Incomplete Stable', and 'Seeking the Pirate Hideout'. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past those points.

Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.

Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

How to update Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If your console is set to allow automatic software updates, then version 1.1.2 of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will automatically begin to download and install once you connect to the internet.

If your console doesn't allow automatic software updates through, then you can follow these simple steps to update your version of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

First, connect your Switch console to the internet. In the home menu, hover over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to highlight it (but don't start it up). Press the + or - button (completely your choice). Select 'Software Update'. Then select 'Via the Internet' Then, the update should begin to install.

It's as simple as that! However, the update may fail to install if you don't have enough room on your SD Card or Switch storage. If this happens, try to clear some space on your chosen method of storage then try to download it again using the steps you used previously. If you do need more space though, we do have a buyer's guide for the best SD cards for the Switch.

Previous Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Patch Notes

Here's our roundup of the previous patch notes and updates for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Update 1.1.2 (26th May, 2023)

There were only a few changes added to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for version 1.1.2, however the changes that were made contained audio bug fixes, and a few quality of life changes that should have had a positive impact on your overall game experience. Here's a list of all of the changes from the 1.1.2 update, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website.

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue in the main quest, 'Camera Work in The Depths', where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Update 1.1.1 (19th May, 2023)

There were only a few changes to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for update version 1.1.1, but they were by no means irrelevant as they fixed a few problems that stopped people progressing. Here's a quick list of everything included in the 19th May patch, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website.

General Updates

Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest 'The Closed Door', even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest.

If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Update 1.1.0 (11th May, 2023)

From the official Nintendo website, we can see that this particular update occurred before the official release date for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There were only a few changes included in this update and we've listed them all for you below, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website.

General Updates

Horse name inputs are now allow for Korean, Chinese (Simplified) and Chinese (Traditional) characters.

If the system language is not set to Korean, Chinese (Simplified) or Chinese (Traditional), some inputted characters will not display.

Made other, additional fixes to allow for a more pleasing gameplay experience.

That's everything added in the 1.1.0 update for Tears of the Kingdom.

Remember, all of these updates are free and can substantially improve your time in Hyrule! With that in mind, we hope you enjoy your adventure with Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.