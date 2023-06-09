Rupees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are the currency of Hyrule, meaning you need to gather quite a lot of them if you want to purchase things like weapons, meals, and materials from different vendors.

Unfortunately, the higher quality items being sold across Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost you quite a few Rupees, especially the accessories being sold in Gerudo Town. That's why it's a good idea to keep your pockets filled with money, because you never know when you'll see something you want to buy.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get Rupees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to get Rupees in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are many ways you can make Rupees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as you can sell practically anything you collect as you travel around Hyrule to vendors scattered across the map. However, some methods are better than others, and we've listed some of the best ways we've found to make Rupees quickly.

Sell Gems

One of the fastest and easiest ways to make Rupees quickly in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to sell Gems that you have mined or collected on your travels around Hyrule.

The rarer or higher quality the Gem is, the more it's worth. Diamonds are worth a massive 500 Rupees a piece, so they're worth seeking out if you need money. Here's a list of all of the Gems we've sold so far and how many Rupees they were worth:

Amber - 10 Rupees.

- 10 Rupees. Opal - 30 Rupees.

- 30 Rupees. Topaz - 80 Rupees.

- 80 Rupees. Ruby - 110 Rupees.

- 110 Rupees. Sapphire - 150 Rupees.

- 150 Rupees. Diamond - 500 Rupees.

If you really want to reap in the rewards from Diamonds, then you can always visit Ramella in Goron City. If you give her a batch of 10 Diamonds, she can give you 5,500 Rupees.

However, it's worth remembering that you can increase weapon durability by using Fuse to attach Gems to a weapon or shield, so we recommend holding a couple of your favourites back.

Sell Meals

Another good way of getting Rupees quickly in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to harvest good quality ingredients and rare ingredients, then become Chef Link by cooking them into high-tier dishes at Cooking Pots. You can sell meals to any vendor you find across Hyrule.

Remember, the rarer or higher quality of the ingredients and meal, the more money the dish will be worth as long as you don't make 'Dubious' food. No one really wants that.

Sell Elixirs

If you don't want to sell meals then you can always cook up and sell Elixirs too. The same rules apply to them as they do to selling meals, the higher quality of the ingredients and Elixir or the rarer the ingredients, the more the Elixir will be worth.

Sell Star Fragments

You can use Star Fragments for a variety of things, but if you truly find yourself at a loss with what to do with them then you can always sell them for 200 Rupees a piece. That being said, we strongly recommend using them to upgrade your armor at Great Fairies if you can as it takes a lot of effort and luck to track these items down.

Sell Armor Pieces

While exploring the heights and depths of Hyrule, you're going to come across quite a few pieces of armor in chests and from helping out residents across the land. This can mean that your inventory ends up filled with pieces of armor that are similar to each other in stats, style, and general usability.

You can sell pieces of armor to any vendor. The sell prices of pieces of armor will vary, and we advise only selling the pieces you truly know you don't want. For example, if you have two pieces of armor that boost your ability to resist the cold, but one is a high tier and one is a lower beginner tier, we recommend selling the lower one.

Shoot the Blupees

We know, we know, how could you shoot something so adorable and helpful? Well, we strongly advise that you follow the Blupees first to find out where they're leading you as they often show you cave entrances you may miss otherwise.

Then, if you truly need to, you can shoot Blupees with arrows and they can drop anything from 20 to 100 Rupees each time.

Help Addison with President Hudson signs

On your travels, you've probably met Addison, the person diligently trying to hold up President Hudson signs across Hyrule. If you help them by using the material caches nearby to build a support to keep the sign up, Addison will reward you with Rupees as well as a valuable meal and a Sleepover ticket.

Fight Stone Talus

These mini-bosses can be found across Hyrule, and knowing how to beat Stone Talus will fill your pockets with rewards.

As you fight a Talus, it will drop several Gems and then, once defeated, it will explode into a pile of Gems that can then be sold to vendors. Also, Talus tend to drop a few Rupees once beaten too.

Collect and Sell Dragon Shards

Have you seen the Dragons chilling in the skies of Hyrule? These Dragons have valuable Dragon Shards, but you need to land on a Dragon's back to be able to get this. We've found that the two easiest ways of landing on a Dragon is to launch from a nearby Skyview Tower or jump on them from a Sky Island above.

When you get onto a Dragon's back, hit their spinal spikes to get them to produce shards. Collect Dragon Shards to sell to any vendor. So far, we've only sold Naydra's Shards for 30 Rupees each but we had 12 of them from one visit to the Dragon, which resulted in 360 Rupees in one haul.

Those are all of our top tips for making Rupees quickly in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you need more help in your adventure across Hyrule, check out our Shrine locations guide or our Skyview Tower locations guide to find your way around. You can also find out how to get the Giant White Stallion if you want a new horse.