Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be caught and used to brew effective stealth-boosting elixirs when mixed with monster parts in a cooking pot. Don't try to add them to meals though, we did this and Link ended up eating something he really probably shouldn't have.

Catching any critter or bug in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes with its challenges, and for the most part the biggest challenge is figuring out where they'll spawn. Also, some bugs and critters are skittish which can make them hard things to catch - especially when enemies are around.

We're here to show you how to get Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and all of the Sunset Firefly locations we've found so far.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to get Sunset Fireflies in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few ways that you can get Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one way requires patience, a bit of exploring and stealth. The other way simply requires you to visit a specific stable with some Rupees. We've broken down each way to get a Sunset Firefly below.

Catching Sunset Fireflies

If you've explored Hyrule at night, you've probably already come across some Sunset Fireflies hanging around in specific areas. You can catch Sunset Fireflies if you're quiet, quick, and if your enemies don't decide to ruin your night.

If you're trying to catch a Sunset Firefly then we recommend crouching down and walking very slowly as these bugs are really skittish. The slower you walk towards the Firefly, the less noise you will make and this will reduce the risk of you spooking them. Also, if you're struggling to catch one, then having a stealth-boosting meal or elixir is a good idea.

Now, once you get close to a Sunset Firefly, the capture prompt should appear and all you need to do is swiftly press 'A' to capture them.

If the catch prompt doesn't appear, then you need to get closer to them until it does. You can do this by continuing to walk slowly towards them or you can get within dashing distance and dash across to try to grab them. However, if you do this and fail, the Firefly will leave and you may spook the rest in the area.

Also, if there are enemies nearby that spot you and charge at you or sound their horns, then the Sunset Fireflies will be startled and scatter. If this happens, like it did for us a few times (thanks Bokoblins), we recommend taking out the enemies and the Fireflies may return after a short while if it's still night time and the weather remains clear.

Buying Sunset Fireflies

If Bokoblins and bad weather have foiled your attempts at catching one, then you can buy Sunset Fireflies from Beedle at Hyrule Stable. We've marked the exact location on the map below, and the coordinates for Hyrule Stable are 0518, -3442, 0047.

Speak to Beedle (they're usually hanging around outside the front of the stable) and they will sell you Sunset Fireflies for 10 Rupees each.

Sunset Firefly locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The surface of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is huge, therefore it makes sense that there are multiple areas and places where Sunset Fireflies will spawn. However, there are a few patterns and things to take note of that can help you find these valuable bugs.

Good Weather - We've not found or seen any Sunset Fireflies if the weather is stormy or raining, they only seem to spawn in clear and calm weather. However, if it's raining in an area where they should be, then stick it out. If the weather clears and it's still night, the Fireflies may well spawn.

- We've not found or seen any Sunset Fireflies if the weather is stormy or raining, they only seem to spawn in clear and calm weather. However, if it's raining in an area where they should be, then stick it out. If the weather clears and it's still night, the Fireflies may well spawn. Wet, Woods, Marsh, Swamp - Sunset Fireflies seem to like hanging around in areas of dense woods, areas of wetlands and marshy/swampy areas. We're yet to find any spawning in open grassland - so if you want some, then sticking to any of the former area types will help.

- Sunset Fireflies seem to like hanging around in areas of dense woods, areas of wetlands and marshy/swampy areas. We're yet to find any spawning in open grassland - so if you want some, then sticking to any of the former area types will help. Deep Night - We have found a few Fireflies before midnight in Hyrule, but we've frequently found huge bundles of them between midnight and 3am.

Below, we've listed all of the Sunset Firefly locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that we have found so far, and we will add to this list as we explore more of the Kingdom at night.

Faron Grasslands - Southern Hyrule.

- Southern Hyrule. East Necluda - Southeastern Hyrule.

- Southeastern Hyrule. Hopper Pond - South of Lookout Landing and in the southern part of Hyrule Field.

- South of Lookout Landing and in the southern part of Hyrule Field. Forest of Spirits - South of Lookout Landing and in the southern part of Hyrule Field.

- South of Lookout Landing and in the southern part of Hyrule Field. Fort Hateno - West of Hateno Village and South of Kakariko Village.

- West of Hateno Village and South of Kakariko Village. Hateno Village - South of Mount Lanayru.

- South of Mount Lanayru. Firly Pond - Southwest of Hateno Village.

- Southwest of Hateno Village. Lanayru Wetlands - East of Lookout Landing.

- East of Lookout Landing. Lantern Lake - Northeast of Kakariko Village.

- Northeast of Kakariko Village. Faron Woods - North of Highland Stable.

- North of Highland Stable. Pagos Woods - North of Highland Stable.

It's important to remember that the Sunset Fireflies will not always spawn, and you may need to have a look around each area until you find them.

That's it for getting Sunset Fireflies for now! If you need more help in your adventure across Hyrule, check out our Shrine locations guide or our Skyview Tower locations guide to find your way around. You can also find out how to get the Giant White Stallion if you want a new horse.