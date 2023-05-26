How to get Ganon's Giant Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ganon's Horse can once again be tamed in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though it'll take some real effort to add to your collection.

The main reason for this is the fact that Ganon's Horse has a particularly wild temprament, and will take a lot of stamina upgrades to tame in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Here's where to find Ganon's Giant Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, how to tame it, and some info on what it's like to ride.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

Where to find Ganon's Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find Ganon's Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to head to a small outcrop of shoreline that's part of Hateno Bay. This is just southeast of Hateno Village. You can see its location on the map below:

Head up the hill behind Hateno Village to get a good jumping point, and use your Paraglider to head down to the beach. You'll spot Ganon's Horse almost immediately, given that it's significantly larger than the other horse nearby. Make sure to take a picture with your Camera for the Compendium.

Note: If you caught Ganon's Horse in Breath of the Wild, and still have that save on your console, it will not appear here. You'll need to check a stable to see if it's already in your collection.

How to tame Ganon's Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To tame Ganon's Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom you will need just over two full bars of stamina. You can upgrade your stamina by trading in Light of Blessings at Goddess Statues. Alternatively, cook meals that significantly increase your maximum stamina, like those containing Endura Carrots.

Once you're sure you have the right stamina to tame Ganon's Horse, you will need to sneak up behind it. Consider taking Stealth Elixirs with you, or wear clothing that increases your stealth stats.

Do not approach from directly behind the creature, as you're likely to get a swift kick to the head. Instead slowly creep up from behind, but on one side of the horse until you see the 'Mount' prompt. Tap ZL to calm it, until Ganon's Horse stops trying to knock you off.

Tips on riding Ganon's Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Now, it's important to point out that while Ganon's Horse is a very interesting and visually impressive horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it can be an absolute nightmare to ride.

This is because of its wild temperament, which causes it to regularly disobey your directions. The main thing to do here is ensure you are soothing it with ZL whenever it start to push against you. After a while, your bond will increase (your bond level can be checked at a stable), and Ganon's Horse will become much easier to control.

The main reason to tame Ganon's Horse is for its high strength attribute. You can pretty much use it as a battering ram, as it will clear through enemies without flinching at all. In some circumstances, you can wipe out large groups of enemies in one shot with this method, so be sure to give it a try and ram some Bokoblins when you get the chance.

Good luck taming Ganon's Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom! Don't forget to also get the Golden Horse and, if you’d like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.