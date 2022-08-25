How to land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in a single match in Fortnite

Land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in a single match is one of the Week 12 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

This challenge tasks you with travelling from one Fortnite location to another without dying, so you’ll probably want to find a good weapon and some shields on your journey.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock more skins for the Battle Pass.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Watch the trailer for the Fortnite Dragon Ball event!