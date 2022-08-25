How to land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in a single match in FortniteTime for a jaunt across the island!
Land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in a single match is one of the Week 12 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
This challenge tasks you with travelling from one Fortnite location to another without dying, so you’ll probably want to find a good weapon and some shields on your journey.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock more skins for the Battle Pass.
On this page:
The Glow, Groovy Grove and Fungi Farm locations in Fortnite at a glance
Before attempting this challenge, it’s a good idea to know exactly where The Glow, Groovy Grove and Fungi Farm actually are on the Fortnite map.
As you can see on the Fortnite map below, both Groovy Grove and Fungi Farm are on the western side of the map - with Groovy Grove being west of Reality Falls and Fungi Farm south-west of Greasy Grove.
The Glow, meanwhile, is on the eastern side of Loot Lake - directly west of Coney Crossroads.
Remember - you only need to land at either Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and then travel to The Glow to complete this Fortnite challenge. The true task, however, is staying alive.
How to land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in a single match in Fortnite
When it comes to this Fortnite challenge, we recommend landing at Groovy Grove, because, when compared to Fungi Farm, it’s closer to The Glow.
After landing at Groovy Grove, you’ll want to head west, avoiding Reality Falls since you may run into other players, until you reach the river. Here you’ll want to follow the river - grabbing a car from the nearby petrol station if you fancy speeding up your travel - until you reach Loot Lake.
Once you’re at the lake, you can either travel across the water or follow the northern shore until you reach The Glow.
If you fancy taking the more direct, yet wetter, route, we highly recommend stopping off at the island in the middle of Loot Lake to see if there’s a boat moored there. This is because there’s a Loot Shark patrolling the waters near The Glow and it can easily kill you if given the chance.
Either way, this challenge will automatically complete when you’re close to The Glow.
If you do decide to start this challenge at Fungi Farm, make sure you avoid travelling through Greasy Grove. This location is popular with players, so may find yourself dying before you reach The Glow!
Instead, head north from Fungi Farm until you reach Reality Falls and, like when you land at Groovy Grove, follow the river until you reach Loot Lake. You may be tempted to travel through Tilted Towers, but this is another popular starting point so be wary of enemy players. There may, however, be some boats waiting for you at the Titled Towers pier, which will help you reach The Glow.
