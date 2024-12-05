Fortnite OG will rotate Chapter 1 seasons every couple of months

Epic Games has detailed a few more details on its much-anticipated Fortnite OG mode, which brings back the game's beloved original battle royale Island as a newly-permanent addition.

As previously suspected, Fortnite OG will rotate through the game's original Chapter 1 seasons. Today, we learned that these will begin with a season lasting until 31st January - so roughly two months.

This means, of course, shorter seasons than the original Fortnite Chapter 1 featured - and shorter than the game's main Chapter 6 version. But we're all waiting for the meteor impact and the volcano anyway, right? So this is good news.

Fortnite OG will feature solos and squads modes at launch, with both classic building enabled and Zero Build options.

Other improvements from the original Chapter 1 will include modern building mechanics and traversal options to sprint, slide, mantle, door bash and move while healing. Epic Games does not make mention of the very latest mechanics added in Chapter 6, such as wall jumping.

As previously announced, Fortnite OG will also feature its own distinct battle pass, which will feature 45 tiers of rewards. This is one of the four in-game passes now included in the £10 a month Fortnite Crew subscription, and offers three skins plus other bits and pieces.

Epic Games previously revealed brought back its hugely-popular original Fortnite map 12 months ago for a limited time, the launch of which saw the game hit 44.7 million players in 24 hours. Last weekend, Fortnite broke its own player record for a live concert event, with 14 million concurrent players tuning in to watch Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice and Juice WRLD.