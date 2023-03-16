Fortnite character locations, who they are and where to find all 12 characters

The Character Collection challenges you with finding all of the NPCs living on the Fortnite map in Chapter 4 Season 2.

While you’ll meet most by exploring the Fortnite island, others can be harder to find due to rotating appearances with other characters in matches.

Below we cover how to complete your Character Collection and all of the current character locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Character Collection in Fortnite explained

A new Character Collection arrives at the beginning of every Fortnite season challenging you to track down every NPC on the island. New characters might arrive and others may leave as the season continues, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your Character Collection if you want to meet them all.

When you talk a character for the first time...

The Character Collection acts as a catalogue for the characters which appear across the Fortnite map. To add a character, you simply have to find and talk to them during a match since most of them act as vendors. If you attack them though, they will retaliate!

they will be added to your Character Collection!

Character Collection list and locations in Fortnite

Below you’ll find all of the characters, along with their locations, which are currently in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Character Collection:

Name Location CRZ-8 North of Mega City

Standing in duelling arena Evie Knotty Nets

Southern part Garrison Island at the southwestern-most part of the map Longshot West of The Citadel

Top of tower

Mizuki Northeast of The Citadel

In tower

Neuralynx Cabin, east of Mega City P33ly In castle building at the midpoint between Anvil Square and Frenzy Fields Polar Patroller Icy Lake

West of Brutal Bastion

Remedy Southwest of Slappy Shores

In tower

Stray Mega City

On top of Northern skyscraper

Sunflower Frenzy Fields

Walking around the north side of the area

Thunder South of Steamy Springs

Walking around small island



Fortnite Character Collection badge reward explained

While completing the Character Collection for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 does result in a small reward, it’s sadly not Battle Pass XP. You will, however, earn a small amount of XP from talking to characters in matches.

Instead, you’ll receive a badge on your Legacy Page, which is accessed from the Careers tab in the game’s main hub. You can also look back on your Fortnite achievement from the beginning of Chapter 2 on this tab as well.

It’s currently possible to complete the Character Collection in Chapter 4 Season 2 and earn the badge, but it will take you a number of matches to find all of the characters.

Fortnite Character Collections in previous seasons

Fortnite is home to a host of characters - from original like The Scientist to characters hailing from different spheres of pop culture like Eren Yaeger from Attack on Titan - and below you’ll find some of the Character Collections from seasons past:

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Character Collection

A number of these characters were added to this collection as the season progressed.

Name Location Aura Crude Harbour

Inside the largest building Evie Shore Shack

Head West from Frenzy Fields Frozen Fishstick Icy Islets

Head west from Brutal Bastion Frozen Red Knight Brutal Bastion

Inside largest building

Omega Knight Secluded Spire

Head southwest from Slappy Shores

Princess Felicity Fish Western Watch

Head southwest from The Citadel

Raptorian the Brave Pleasant Passage

Neymar Jr Slappy Shores

Playing football near a goal Scrapknight Jules Faulty Splits

Walks between main large buildings Helsie Hidden Henge

Head southeast from Anvil Square Joni The Red Rowdy Acres

Near the coast southwest of Frenzy Fields Snowheart Cold Cavern

East of Breakwater Bay Sunflower Frenzy Fields

Walking around the north side of the area Surrr Burger Anvil Square

Inside main buildings on the eastern side if the area Wild Card Breakwater Bay Diamond Diva Frenzy Fields

Farm to the West Renegade Shadow Breakwater Bay

Follow the main road out of Breakwater Bay. He walks up and down it. Rebel Brutal Bastion

Large building to the Southeast. Found on the second floor.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Character Collection

A number of these characters were added to this collection as the season progressed.

Name Location Bao Bros The Glow - west of Coney Crossroads

Within the vault Beach Bomber Coney Crossroads

Within the ice cream shop Blackheart Lustrous Lagoon

On the pirate ship Bunker Jonesy Variant

Fort Jonesy

In the southern end of this area near the camper Castaway Jonesy Variant

Fort Jonesy

In and around the south-eastern house Cryptic Rave Cave

On the blimp Evie Syndicate Shoals

The island off the coast east of Lustrous Lagoon Fishstick Sleepy Sound

In the restaurant Guaco Greasy Grove

In the restaurant Jonesy The First Variant

Forst Jonesy

Around the north-eastern building Kit Variant

In the small house near the coast directly west of the Reality Tree Kyle The Chop Shop

On the coast north of Logjam Junction Mancake Rocky Reels

Eastern side of area Maximillian On the floating platform north of The Glow and south of Shifty Shafts Meowscles Variant

In the small house near the coast directly west of the Reality Tree Panther Petrol station west of Shimmering Shrine and south-west of Herald's Sanctum Relaxed Fit Jonesy Variant

Fort Jonesy

In building with stairs in the north-eastern corner Rustler Shifty Shafts

Eastern side of the location Sabina The manor north-west of Sleepy Sounds Stash'd Chonker's Speedway

Building on the northern side of the racetrack Sunbird The temple north-east of Lustrous Lagoon The Underwriter Tilted Towers

On the top floor of the tallest tower in the middle of the area Meow Skulls Rave Cave

Inside the cave, to the northwest Chrome Punk Flutter Barn

Up on the floating platform, to the northwest

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Character Collection

Five of the characters on this list weren’t present on the island anymore by the end of this season.

Name Location Lil' Whip Currently unavailable

Coney Crossroads

Inside the ice cream shop Rustler Shifty Shafts

Patrolling around the east side of the location The Paradigm Seven Outpost

North-west of Logjam Lumberyard The Scientist Synapse Station

Inside main building The Origin Seven Outpost

North-east of The Daily Bugle The Visitor Currently unavailable

Launchpad

Largest island east of Sanctuary Sunbird Temple north-east of The Daily Bugle Guaco Greasy Grove

Inside remains of restaurant Mancake Rocky Reels

Walking around the location Bao Bros Condo Canyon

Inside restaurant The Imagined Currently unavailable

Seven Outpost

West of the Rave Cave Cuddle Team Leader Rave Cave

Atop the platform above the northern entrance to the Rave Cave Stash'd Chonker's Speedway

Inside garage Haven Loot Lake

Former IO base on the eastern coast Jonesy The First Variant

The Joneses

In the hut located in the north-eastern corner of this location Ludwig Variant

The Joneses

In the building located in the southeastern corner Bunker Jonesy Variant

The Joneses

Near the cavan on the southern edge of the location Mullet Marauder Variant

The Joneses

Upstairs in the building in the north-western corner of this location Metal Team Leader Variant

Shroom Chalet

Inside the building, on the top floor Cuddlepool Variant

Shroom Chalet

Walking outside the building Quackling Variant

Shroom Chalet

Inside the building, on the ground floor Kyle Logjam Lumberyard

Walking around the east side of this location Cryptic Rave Cave

Inside the Rave Cave, near the former IO buildings Fishstick Sleepy Sound

Inside restaurant The Foundation Currently unavailable

Seven Outpost

On the island south of the Launchpad and east of Sanctuary Meowscles In a cabin along the west coast in the Reality Falls forest The Order Currently unavailable

Seven Outpost

South of Condo Canyon Evie In the house on the island located on the eastern side of the island - east of The Daily Bugle Panther In the petrol station little shop north-west of Shuffled Shrines The Underwriter Tilted Towers

On the top floor of the tallest building Beach Bomber Coney Crossroads

Inside the ice cream shop Blackheart Lazy Lagoon

On the pirate ship Sabrina In the manor directly north of Shifty Shafts and north-west of Sleepy Sound Bula In a familiar training location

The small, middle, island east of The Foundation statue

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Character Collection

A number of these characters were added to this collection as the season progressed.

Name Location The Origin The Sanctuary

Walking around the archway in the most northly part of this location The Imagined Variant

Three Seven Outposts near:

Chonker's Speedway

Command Cavern

The Daily Bugle The Visitor The Launchpad

The island directly north-east of Mighty Monument The Scientist Synapse Station

Walking around the largest building in this location Agent Jones Variant

Two Seven Outposts near:

Greasy Grove

Logjam Lumberyard The Foundation The Sanctuary

Walking around central area of this location Bunker Jonesy Variant

The Joneses:

Near a campervan in the south-west part of this area Ludwig Variant

The Joneses

Second floor of south-east building Brainiac Variant

The Joneses

Walking on the south-east corner of area along the tree line near the building containing Ludwig Mullet Marauder Variant

The Joneses

Upper floor of the gym in the north section of this area Jonesy The First Variant

The Joneses

Blue building in the northern part of this area Cuddle Team Leader Variant

Camp Cuddle

In the building wih the pink roof in the northern section of this area Metal Team Leader Variant

Camp Cuddle

In the cabin with the blue roof in the central area Cuddlepool Variant

Camp Cuddle

In the cabin with the red roof in the central area Quackling Variant

Camp Cuddle

In the cabin with the yellow roof in the central area Guaco Greasy Grove

In the attic of the house north of the tacos restaurant Lil Whip Coney Crossroads

In the attic of the house in the south-east corner of this location Bao Bros Tilted Towers

On one of the top floors of the building south of the football pitch Tomatohead Condo Canyon

On the second floor of the southernmost building in this location Doctor Strange The Daily Bugle

The ground floor of the main building Mancake Rocky Reels

In the building on the western side of this location Peely The Daily Bugle

On one of the top floors in the north-eastern building in this area Gunnar Must be attacked to be added to collection

Command Cavern

Inside the underground base - walking close to the water Huntmaster Saber Must be attacked to be added to collection

Command Cavern

On the IO Airship above this location Slone Must be attacked to be added to collection

The Fortress

Walking in and around the drill

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Character Collection

Some of these characters were added to the collection as the season progressed.

Name Location The Visitor The Launchpad

The island directly north-east of The Foundation statue The Scientist Sanctuary

Often on the roof of a northern building

Can wander to other buildings Agent Jones Variant

Four Seven Outposts near:

Chonker's Speedway

Greasy Grove

Logjam Lumberyard

The Daily Bugle The Foundation Sanctuary

Patrolling the location Bunker Jonesy Variant

The Joneses

Near a campervan in the south-west part of this area Ludwig Variant

The Joneses

Second floor of south-east building Brainiac Variant

The Joneses

In the cell on the bottom floor of the green building Mullet Marauder Variant

The Joneses

Upper floor of the gym in the north section of this area Jonesy The First Variant

The Joneses

Blue building in the north section of this area Cuddle Team Leader Variant

Cuddle Camp

Log cabin in north section of camp Metal Team Leader Variant

Cuddle Camp

Near pink roofed cabin in northern area Cuddlepool Variant

Cuddle Camp

Building on north-west section before hill Quackling Variant

Cuddle Camp

Near collection of small cabins Guaco Variant

Greasy Grove tacos restaurant Lil' Whip Coney Crossroads ice cream shop Bao Bros Variant

Greasy Grove petrol station Tomatohead Variant

Greasy Grove outdoors shop

Tilted Towers Mancake Butter Barn - Landmark south of Rocky Reels Shanta South-east of Condo Canyon - very close to the coast Lt. John Llama Stable on southern side of the lake near Logjam Lumberyard Haven Lil' Shaftie - Landmark west of oasis in south-western corner of the map to the west of Chonker's Speedway Galactico Tilted Towers - Sport court in the northern part of the location

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Character Collection

It should be noted that this is the Character Collection from the start of the season as it changed over the course of Season 8.

Name Image Location Baba Yaga Southwest of Sludgy Swamp (C;7) Fabio Sparklemane Apes Ski (E;8) Dark Jonesy Steamy Stacks (G;2) Kor Misty Meadows (F;7) Dusk West of Lazy Lake (E;6) Torin Northeast of The Aftermath (E;4) Kitbash Dirty Docks (C;5) Madcap East of Corny Crops (F;4) Penny West of Retail Row (G;6) Pitstop Boney Burbs (D;4) Charlotte Pleasant Park (D;3) Scuba Jonesy Southeast of Coral Castle (B;2) TBC TBC J.B. Chimpanski South of Catty Corner (G;7) Toona Fish Viking Vessel (B;5) The Brat Fork Knife Food Truck (F;5) TBC TBC

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Character Collection

Name Image Location Abstrakt Retail Row (H;6) Human Bill Steamy Stacks (H;2) Giggiemon Lockie's Lighthouse (C;1) Sunny Believer Beach (B;3) Bunker Jonesy Southwest of Misty Meadows (E;8) Bushranger Risky Reels (E;4) Dreamflower Flopper Pond (C;5) Joey Dirty Docks (H;4) Hayseed Steel Farm (G;3) Marigold Lazy Lake (F;6) Maven Dinky Dish (F;2) Rick Sanchez Defiant Dish (E;6) Riot Yellow Steel Bridge (involves a fight) (F;7) Rook Dockside Dish (G;4) Special Forces *Redacted* - South of Catty Corner (G;7) Swamp Stalker South of Slurpy Swamp (C;7) Doctor Slone Corny Complex (involves a fight) (F;3) Zyg and Choppy South of the Aftermath (E;6) Kymera Coral Castle (B;2) Superman The Orchard (F;3) Armored Batman Zero Dirty Docks (H;4) Beast Boy Weeping Woods (C;6)

Good luck finding all of the characters in Chapter 4 Season 2!