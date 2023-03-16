If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite character locations, who they are and where to find all 12 characters

Who’s hanging out on the island in Chapter 4 Season 2?

The Character Collection challenges you with finding all of the NPCs living on the Fortnite map in Chapter 4 Season 2.

While you’ll meet most by exploring the Fortnite island, others can be harder to find due to rotating appearances with other characters in matches.

Below we cover how to complete your Character Collection and all of the current character locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Launch Gameplay Trailer

Character Collection in Fortnite explained

A new Character Collection arrives at the beginning of every Fortnite season challenging you to track down every NPC on the island. New characters might arrive and others may leave as the season continues, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your Character Collection if you want to meet them all.

When you talk a character for the first time...

The Character Collection acts as a catalogue for the characters which appear across the Fortnite map. To add a character, you simply have to find and talk to them during a match since most of them act as vendors. If you attack them though, they will retaliate!

they will be added to your Character Collection!

Character Collection list and locations in Fortnite

Below you’ll find all of the characters, along with their locations, which are currently in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Character Collection:

NameLocation
CRZ-8
North of Mega City
Standing in duelling arena
Evie
Knotty Nets
Southern part
Garrison
Island at the southwestern-most part of the map
Longshot
West of The Citadel
Top of tower
Mizuki
Northeast of The Citadel
In tower
Neuralynx
Cabin, east of Mega City
P33ly
In castle building at the midpoint between Anvil Square and Frenzy Fields
Polar Patroller
Icy Lake
West of Brutal Bastion
Remedy
Southwest of Slappy Shores
In tower
Stray
Mega City
On top of Northern skyscraper
Sunflower
Frenzy Fields
Walking around the north side of the area
Thunder
South of Steamy Springs
Walking around small island

Fortnite Character Collection badge reward explained

While completing the Character Collection for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 does result in a small reward, it’s sadly not Battle Pass XP. You will, however, earn a small amount of XP from talking to characters in matches.

Instead, you’ll receive a badge on your Legacy Page, which is accessed from the Careers tab in the game’s main hub. You can also look back on your Fortnite achievement from the beginning of Chapter 2 on this tab as well.

It’s currently possible to complete the Character Collection in Chapter 4 Season 2 and earn the badge, but it will take you a number of matches to find all of the characters.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is here and with it comes a new selection of Battle Pass skins! Take a look at the upcoming Eren Jaeger skin too! Don't forget to complete the new challenges, including winning arcade games, knocking back players with the Kinetic Blade, shooting targets while on a Grind Rail and restoring health or shields on a Grind Rail. Meanwhile, learn what the best weapons are, how to get XP fast, use the best PC settings, earn the Victory Umbrella and earn a Victory Crown.

Fortnite Character Collections in previous seasons

Fortnite is home to a host of characters - from original like The Scientist to characters hailing from different spheres of pop culture like Eren Yaeger from Attack on Titan - and below you’ll find some of the Character Collections from seasons past:

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Character Collection

A number of these characters were added to this collection as the season progressed.

NameLocation
Aura
Crude Harbour
Inside the largest building
Evie
Shore Shack
Head West from Frenzy Fields
Frozen Fishstick
Icy Islets
Head west from Brutal Bastion
Frozen Red Knight
Brutal Bastion
Inside largest building
Omega Knight
Secluded Spire
Head southwest from Slappy Shores
Princess Felicity Fish
Western Watch
Head southwest from The Citadel
Raptorian the Brave
Pleasant Passage
Neymar Jr
Slappy Shores
Playing football near a goal
Scrapknight Jules
Faulty Splits
Walks between main large buildings
Helsie
Hidden Henge
Head southeast from Anvil Square
Joni The Red
Rowdy Acres
Near the coast southwest of Frenzy Fields
Snowheart
Cold Cavern
East of Breakwater Bay
Sunflower
Frenzy Fields
Walking around the north side of the area
Surrr Burger
Anvil Square
Inside main buildings on the eastern side if the area
Wild Card
Breakwater Bay
Diamond Diva
Frenzy Fields
Farm to the West
Renegade Shadow
Breakwater Bay
Follow the main road out of Breakwater Bay. He walks up and down it.
Rebel
Brutal Bastion
Large building to the Southeast. Found on the second floor.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Character Collection

A number of these characters were added to this collection as the season progressed.

NameLocation
Bao Bros
The Glow - west of Coney Crossroads
Within the vault
Beach Bomber
Coney Crossroads
Within the ice cream shop
Blackheart
Lustrous Lagoon
On the pirate ship
Bunker Jonesy
Variant
Fort Jonesy
In the southern end of this area near the camper
Castaway Jonesy
Variant
Fort Jonesy
In and around the south-eastern house
Cryptic
Rave Cave
On the blimp
Evie
Syndicate Shoals
The island off the coast east of Lustrous Lagoon
Fishstick
Sleepy Sound
In the restaurant
Guaco
Greasy Grove
In the restaurant
Jonesy The First
Variant
Forst Jonesy
Around the north-eastern building
Kit
Variant
In the small house near the coast directly west of the Reality Tree
Kyle
The Chop Shop
On the coast north of Logjam Junction
Mancake
Rocky Reels
Eastern side of area
Maximillian
On the floating platform north of The Glow and south of Shifty Shafts
Meowscles
Variant
In the small house near the coast directly west of the Reality Tree
Panther
Petrol station west of Shimmering Shrine and south-west of Herald's Sanctum
Relaxed Fit Jonesy
Variant
Fort Jonesy
In building with stairs in the north-eastern corner
Rustler
Shifty Shafts
Eastern side of the location
Sabina
The manor north-west of Sleepy Sounds
Stash'd
Chonker's Speedway
Building on the northern side of the racetrack
Sunbird
The temple north-east of Lustrous Lagoon
The Underwriter
Tilted Towers
On the top floor of the tallest tower in the middle of the area
Meow Skulls
Rave Cave
Inside the cave, to the northwest
Chrome Punk
Flutter Barn
Up on the floating platform, to the northwest

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Character Collection

Five of the characters on this list weren’t present on the island anymore by the end of this season.

NameLocation
Lil' Whip
Currently unavailable
Coney Crossroads
Inside the ice cream shop
Rustler
Shifty Shafts
Patrolling around the east side of the location
The Paradigm
Seven Outpost
North-west of Logjam Lumberyard
The Scientist
Synapse Station
Inside main building
The Origin
Seven Outpost
North-east of The Daily Bugle
The Visitor
Currently unavailable
Launchpad
Largest island east of Sanctuary
Sunbird
Temple north-east of The Daily Bugle
Guaco
Greasy Grove
Inside remains of restaurant
Mancake
Rocky Reels
Walking around the location
Bao Bros
Condo Canyon
Inside restaurant
The Imagined
Currently unavailable
Seven Outpost
West of the Rave Cave
Cuddle Team Leader
Rave Cave
Atop the platform above the northern entrance to the Rave Cave
Stash'd
Chonker's Speedway
Inside garage
Haven
Loot Lake
Former IO base on the eastern coast
Jonesy The First
Variant
The Joneses
In the hut located in the north-eastern corner of this location
Ludwig
Variant
The Joneses
In the building located in the southeastern corner
Bunker Jonesy
Variant
The Joneses
Near the cavan on the southern edge of the location
Mullet Marauder
Variant
The Joneses
Upstairs in the building in the north-western corner of this location
Metal Team Leader
Variant
Shroom Chalet
Inside the building, on the top floor
Cuddlepool
Variant
Shroom Chalet
Walking outside the building
Quackling
Variant
Shroom Chalet
Inside the building, on the ground floor
Kyle
Logjam Lumberyard
Walking around the east side of this location
Cryptic
Rave Cave
Inside the Rave Cave, near the former IO buildings
Fishstick
Sleepy Sound
Inside restaurant
The Foundation
Currently unavailable
Seven Outpost
On the island south of the Launchpad and east of Sanctuary
Meowscles
In a cabin along the west coast in the Reality Falls forest
The Order
Currently unavailable
Seven Outpost
South of Condo Canyon
Evie
In the house on the island located on the eastern side of the island - east of The Daily Bugle
Panther
In the petrol station little shop north-west of Shuffled Shrines
The Underwriter
Tilted Towers
On the top floor of the tallest building
Beach Bomber
Coney Crossroads
Inside the ice cream shop
Blackheart
Lazy Lagoon
On the pirate ship
Sabrina
In the manor directly north of Shifty Shafts and north-west of Sleepy Sound
Bula
In a familiar training location
The small, middle, island east of The Foundation statue

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Character Collection

A number of these characters were added to this collection as the season progressed.

NameLocation
The Origin
The Sanctuary
Walking around the archway in the most northly part of this location
The Imagined
Variant
Three Seven Outposts near:
Chonker's Speedway
Command Cavern
The Daily Bugle
The Visitor
The Launchpad
The island directly north-east of Mighty Monument
The Scientist
Synapse Station
Walking around the largest building in this location
Agent Jones
Variant
Two Seven Outposts near:
Greasy Grove
Logjam Lumberyard
The Foundation
The Sanctuary
Walking around central area of this location
Bunker Jonesy
Variant
The Joneses:
Near a campervan in the south-west part of this area
Ludwig
Variant
The Joneses
Second floor of south-east building
Brainiac
Variant
The Joneses
Walking on the south-east corner of area along the tree line near the building containing Ludwig
Mullet Marauder
Variant
The Joneses
Upper floor of the gym in the north section of this area
Jonesy The First
Variant
The Joneses
Blue building in the northern part of this area
Cuddle Team Leader
Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the building wih the pink roof in the northern section of this area
Metal Team Leader
Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the blue roof in the central area
Cuddlepool
Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the red roof in the central area
Quackling
Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the yellow roof in the central area
Guaco
Greasy Grove
In the attic of the house north of the tacos restaurant
Lil Whip
Coney Crossroads
In the attic of the house in the south-east corner of this location
Bao Bros
Tilted Towers
On one of the top floors of the building south of the football pitch
Tomatohead
Condo Canyon
On the second floor of the southernmost building in this location
Doctor Strange
The Daily Bugle
The ground floor of the main building
Mancake
Rocky Reels
In the building on the western side of this location
Peely
The Daily Bugle
On one of the top floors in the north-eastern building in this area
Gunnar
Must be attacked to be added to collection
Command Cavern
Inside the underground base - walking close to the water
Huntmaster Saber
Must be attacked to be added to collection
Command Cavern
On the IO Airship above this location
Slone
Must be attacked to be added to collection
The Fortress
Walking in and around the drill

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Character Collection

Some of these characters were added to the collection as the season progressed.

NameLocation
The Visitor
The Launchpad
The island directly north-east of The Foundation statue
The Scientist
Sanctuary
Often on the roof of a northern building
Can wander to other buildings
Agent Jones
Variant
Four Seven Outposts near:
Chonker's Speedway
Greasy Grove
Logjam Lumberyard
The Daily Bugle
The Foundation
Sanctuary
Patrolling the location
Bunker Jonesy
Variant
The Joneses
Near a campervan in the south-west part of this area
Ludwig
Variant
The Joneses
Second floor of south-east building
Brainiac
Variant
The Joneses
In the cell on the bottom floor of the green building
Mullet Marauder
Variant
The Joneses
Upper floor of the gym in the north section of this area
Jonesy The First
Variant
The Joneses
Blue building in the north section of this area
Cuddle Team Leader
Variant
Cuddle Camp
Log cabin in north section of camp
Metal Team Leader
Variant
Cuddle Camp
Near pink roofed cabin in northern area
Cuddlepool
Variant
Cuddle Camp
Building on north-west section before hill
Quackling
Variant
Cuddle Camp
Near collection of small cabins
Guaco
Variant
Greasy Grove tacos restaurant
Lil' Whip
Coney Crossroads ice cream shop
Bao Bros
Variant
Greasy Grove petrol station
Tomatohead
Variant
Greasy Grove outdoors shop
Tilted Towers
Mancake
Butter Barn - Landmark south of Rocky Reels
Shanta
South-east of Condo Canyon - very close to the coast
Lt. John Llama
Stable on southern side of the lake near Logjam Lumberyard
Haven
Lil' Shaftie - Landmark west of oasis in south-western corner of the map to the west of Chonker's Speedway
Galactico
Tilted Towers - Sport court in the northern part of the location

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Character Collection

It should be noted that this is the Character Collection from the start of the season as it changed over the course of Season 8.

NameImageLocation
Baba Yaga
Southwest of Sludgy Swamp (C;7)
Fabio Sparklemane
Apes Ski (E;8)
Dark Jonesy
Steamy Stacks (G;2)
Kor
Misty Meadows (F;7)
Dusk
West of Lazy Lake (E;6)
Torin
Northeast of The Aftermath (E;4)
Kitbash
Dirty Docks (C;5)
Madcap
East of Corny Crops (F;4)
Penny
West of Retail Row (G;6)
Pitstop
Boney Burbs (D;4)
Charlotte
Pleasant Park (D;3)
Scuba Jonesy
Southeast of Coral Castle (B;2)
TBC
TBC
J.B. Chimpanski
South of Catty Corner (G;7)
Toona Fish
Viking Vessel (B;5)
The Brat
Fork Knife Food Truck (F;5)
TBC
TBC

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Character Collection

NameImageLocation
Abstrakt
Retail Row (H;6)
Human Bill
Steamy Stacks (H;2)
Giggiemon
Lockie's Lighthouse (C;1)
Sunny
Believer Beach (B;3)
Bunker Jonesy
Southwest of Misty Meadows (E;8)
Bushranger
Risky Reels (E;4)
Dreamflower
Flopper Pond (C;5)
Joey
Dirty Docks (H;4)
Hayseed
Steel Farm (G;3)
Marigold
Lazy Lake (F;6)
Maven
Dinky Dish (F;2)
Rick Sanchez
Defiant Dish (E;6)
Riot
Yellow Steel Bridge (involves a fight) (F;7)
Rook
Dockside Dish (G;4)
Special Forces
*Redacted* - South of Catty Corner (G;7)
Swamp Stalker
South of Slurpy Swamp (C;7)
Doctor Slone
Corny Complex (involves a fight) (F;3)
Zyg and Choppy
South of the Aftermath (E;6)
Kymera
Coral Castle (B;2)
Superman
The Orchard (F;3)
Armored Batman Zero
Dirty Docks (H;4)
Beast Boy
Weeping Woods (C;6)

Good luck finding all of the characters in Chapter 4 Season 2!

