Captain Jack Sparrow is now in Fortnite! For the limited-time Cursed Sails event, the iconic Pirate Captain has made an appearance on the Fortnite map and is there to stay for the duration of this event.

You'll need to know Jack's location in Fortnite because, once you've found one, you'll need to deliver your precious Jar of Dirt to him to complete one of the multiple pirate-themed quests on offer.

Without further ado, here's where to find Jack Sparrow in Fortnite.

Jack Sparrow's location in Fortnite

In Fortnite Captain Jack Sparrow can be found just outside a cave filled with treasure that opposite the ship docked just south of Grand Glacier and north of Mount Olympus. We've marked the location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

When you get there, he can usually be found pacing around on the shoreline by the cave but never too close to the ship. He sells a variety of wares, including a Ship in a Bottle mythic as well as shields to help you continue the fight to victory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Also, while you're here and if it's safe to do so, check out the cave that he's in front of - there's a ton of loot inside!

Also, while you're here and if it's safe to do so, check out the cave that he's in front of - there's a ton of loot inside!

That's all for now!