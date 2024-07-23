The iconic Elizabeth Swann is currently in Fortnite as part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event.

You'll need to locate her for one of the Pirate's Code part three quests and listen to a Pirate's Tale from her. She's one of four pirates currently in Fortnite that you'll need to talk to.

Here's where to find Elizabeth Swann in Fortnite.

Elizabeth Swann's location in Fortnite

You can find Elizabeth Swann in Pleasant Piazza in Fortnite. She can usually be found walking around the northern portion of it and mostly above ground. We've marked the location on the map for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

To listen to a Pirate's Tale from her, select the '!' option when talking to her and she will tell you a brief story.

Elizabeth also sells a variety of useful items, including a Treasure Map that will reveal the location of hidden loot elsewhere on the island.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more pirates to talk to in Fortnite, check out our pages showing you Jack Sparrow's location, Captain Barbossa's location and where to find Davy Jones.