Davy Jones can now be found in Fortnite as part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event that brings the spirit of Pirates of the Caribbean to the map.

You'll need to speak to Davy Jones and listen to a pirate's tale from him as he's one of the four on the Fortnite island. This will help you complete one of the Pirate's Code part three quests.

Without further ado, here's where to find Davy Jones in Fortnite.

Davy Jones' location in Fortnite

You can find Davy Jones in Fortnite hanging around the north-west coast of the Underworld area on the map. We've marked his location down for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

To listen to a Pirate's Tale from Davy Jones, select the '!' option when speaking to him and he'll then tell you a small story. There's even a reference in there for Pirates of the Caribbean fans if you listen!

Davy Jones also sells a handful of useful items and goodies, including a Treasure Map that can lead you to hidden loot somewhere on the island. Just remember, X marks the spot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our pages showing you where to find Jack Sparrow and Captain Barbossa's location.