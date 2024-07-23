Captain Barbossa can be found in Fortnite currently as part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event.

You'll need to speak to him to complete one of the Pirate Code part three quests in Fortnite that tasks you with listening to Pirate Tales from each of the island's pirates.

Without further ado, here's where to find Captain Barbossa in Fortnite.

Captain Barbossa's location in Fortnite

You can find Captain Barbossa on a small island in the north west section of Shipwrecked Shallows. We've marked his location on the map below for you too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

To listen to a Pirate Tale from Barbossa, select the '!' icon when speaking with him and he will tell you a brief story.

Captain Barbossa sells a variety of things too, as well as a Treasure Map that will lead you to buried goodies somewhere on the island. However, be careful when you're speaking to him as this island is quite exposed and is frequently ambushed by other squads.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

