Flint-Knock Pistols in Fortnite are part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event and they're a powerful weapon if you can get your hands on one. However, they are quite slow to reload so make sure you're using them strategically.

You'll also need to use Flint-Knock Pistols to complete one of the Pirate's Code part two Fortnite quests. For this specific task, you'll need to either deal 500 damage to opponents or travel 500 meters with the Pistol (though the two can be combined to reach the 500 goal.)

Without further ado, here's how to get a Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite.

How to get a Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite

There are several ways you can get a Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite, though some are easier than others.

The first place you can find a Flint-Knock Pistol is in the Treasure Chests in the Ship docked south of Grand Glacier (near Jack Sparrow's location) or in the Ship at Shipwreck Shallows (where you can walk the plank).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

You can also get Flint-Knock Pistols in normal gold Treasure Chests around the map, though they do seem to randomly appear in these chests and you won't find it every time you open one.

If that doesn't work for you, you can always pick one up from downed players who had it in their inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our pages showing you where to find a Jar of Dirt and Captain Barbossa's location.