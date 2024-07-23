The Dead Men's Tales book in Fortnite is an item you need to find and read to complete one of the Cursed Sails event quests.

This item is not where you'd first think it would be, in the Pirate Ships around the Fortnite island. However, when you think about the name of the book its location makes more sense.

On that note, here's where to find the Dead Men's Tales book in Fortnite.

Dead Men's Tales location in Fortnite

You can find the Dead Men's Tales book in Fortnite inside a small building in the Underworld. We've marked its location on the map for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Head inside the building and you'll find the Dead Men's Tales on a table in the corner. It will be glowing so it should be easy to spot among the other items in the building.

Once you've found it, walk over to the table and interact with the book to 'read' it. After this, the quest will be marked complete.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

