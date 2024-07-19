The Cursed Sails event in Fortnite is now live and welcomes Pirates of the Caribbean to the map, including the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow who's idling somewhere on the island - though he'd never admit that he is, indeed, idling.

Throughout this limited-time Fortnite event you can work hard to collect Cursed Gold that can be used to unlock a plethora of pirate-themed rewards that'll help you look like a real pirate lord.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the Cursed Sails event in Fortnite.

On this page:

Fortnite Cursed Sails event explained

Throughout the Cursed Sails event you can complete quests to earn Cursed Gold which can then be spent on rewards in either of the reward tracks, depending on if you're willing to pay for the premium track.

However, there's much more to this event than rewards:

Ship in a Bottle mythic - Unleash a ghostly ship on your enemies.

- Unleash a ghostly ship on your enemies. Pirate Cannons - Use these to launch yourself to new heights, or let your friend do the honours and send them flying instead.

- Use these to launch yourself to new heights, or let your friend do the honours and send them flying instead. Buried Treasure (Unvaulted) - There's buried treasure hidden around the island, you can buy a map off Jack Sparrow or you could be lucky enough to find one. Use the map to find the treasure to add to your inventory, such as a Flint-Knock Pistol.

- There's buried treasure hidden around the island, you can buy a map off Jack Sparrow or you could be lucky enough to find one. Use the map to find the treasure to add to your inventory, such as a Flint-Knock Pistol. New Shop Items - Get your pirate fix in the shop through the Davy Jones, Captain Barbossa and Elizabeth Swann character packs.

- Get your pirate fix in the shop through the Davy Jones, Captain Barbossa and Elizabeth Swann character packs. Pirate Code Quests - Complete all eight 'Pirate Code' quest phases to unlock Jack's Ship Glider.

Fortnite Cursed Sails event quest explained

The quests that reward you with Cursed Gold during the Cursed Sails event in Fortnite are being released in stages. The quest sets are called 'Pirate Codes' and there are several quests within each one that you need to complete.

There are eight sets of these quests overall and here's when they're going to be released:

Pirate Code One - Live now.

- Live now. Pirate Code Two - Sunday, 21st July (2pm BST)

- Sunday, 21st July (2pm BST) Pirate Code Three - Tuesday, 23rd July (2pm BST)

- Tuesday, 23rd July (2pm BST) Pirate Code Four - Thursday, 25th July (2pm BST)

- Thursday, 25th July (2pm BST) Pirate Code Five - Saturday, 27th July (2pm BST)

- Saturday, 27th July (2pm BST) Pirate Code Six - Monday, 29th July (2pm BST)

- Monday, 29th July (2pm BST) Pirate Code Seven - Wednesday, July 31st (2pm BST)

- Wednesday, July 31st (2pm BST) Pirate Code Eight - Friday, 2nd August (2pm BST)

Complete all of the Pirate Code quest sets before the event ends to get the Jack's Ship Glider!

Fortnite Cursed Sails event basic reward track

The basic reward track for the Cursed Sails event is free and available to everyone throughout the duration of the event. While you're completing quests across the map, you'll collect Cursed Gold which can then be exchanged for pirate-themed goodies or XP boosts as you progress along the track.

Here's everything available on the Cursed Sails reward track and how much Cursed Gold they cost:

Pirate Booty Emote - 1,000

- 1,000 Skeleton Keys Keytar - 2,000

- 2,000 Level Up - 3,000

- 3,000 Skull and Crossed Swords Back Bling - 4,000

- 4,000 Level Up - 5,000

- 5,000 Wee Beastie Emote - 6,000

- 6,000 Cursed Sails Loading Screen - 7,000

- 7,000 Level Up - 8,000

- 8,000 Jack's Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe - 9,000

- 9,000 Level Up - 10,000

- 10,000 Jack's Prize Back Bling - 11,000

Fortnite Cursed Sails event premium reward track

The premium reward track for the Cursed Sails event costs 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock. If you do, you can obtain the Jack Sparrow skin for free after unlocking this reward tier. As with the basic track, you can collect Cursed Gold by completing quests across the map throughout the event and then this Gold can be exchanged for the rewards here.

Here's everything available on the Cursed Sails premium reward track and how much Cursed Gold they cost:

Jack's Compass Back Bling - 1,000

- 1,000 Banner Icon Homebase Banner (Skull and Crossbones) - 2,000

- 2,000 Level Up - 3,000

- 3,000 Sparrow Run Emote - 4,000

- 4,000 Level Up - 5,000

- 5,000 Jack Sparrow's Sword Pickaxe - 6,000

- 6,000 Pirate's Grin Emote - 7,000

- 7,000 Level Up - 8,000

- 8,000 Jar of Dirt Emote - 9,000

- 9,000 Level Up - 10,000

- 10,000 Cursed Jack Sparrow Skin - 11,000

Fortnite Cursed Sails event end date

The Cursed Sails event in Fortnite is due to end on Tuesday 6th August, 2024 at 9am BST. You can find the end times for other regions listed below:

UK - Tuesday 6th August, 9am (BST)

- Tuesday 6th August, 9am (BST) Europe - Tuesday 6th August, 10am (CEST)

- Tuesday 6th August, 10am (CEST) East Coast US - Tuesday 6th August, 4am (ET)

- Tuesday 6th August, 4am (ET) Central US - Tuesday 6th August, 3am (CT)

- Tuesday 6th August, 3am (CT) West Coast US - Tuesday 6th August, 1am (PT)

- Tuesday 6th August, 1am (PT) Australia - Tuesday 6th August, 6pm (AET)

- Tuesday 6th August, 6pm (AET) Japan - Tuesday 6th August, 5pm (JST)

