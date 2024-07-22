Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck will be available to buy in Fortnite

The Tesla Cybertruck is set to make its official video game debut tomorrow, in Fortnite.

Many other games have featured Elon Musk's wheels before - but only via unofficial mods. The Cybertruck has been added by fans into Cyberpunk 2077, Rocket League, GoldenEye 007, and even Minecraft.

Now, it's set to be ownable in a video game for real - years after memes spread online suggesting the Cybertruck looked like a PlayStation 1-era vehicle.

Today, developer Epic Games shared a trailer featuring Fortnite mascot Fishstick riding in a Cybertruck and pulling what I can only presume is meant to be an attractive face, blowing a kiss towards the camera. You can watch it below.

Catch a ride in the @tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/CA8xuYQreS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2024

The trailer is a nod to an official Tesla video of a Cybertruck in a tug-of-war with a Ford 4x4 (Tesla's original video shows the Cybertruck winning, though Ford said Tesla cheated and asked for a rematch).

I imagine there will be some delighted that this silly-looking car is now available to buy, alongside so many other things, in Fortnite. But I also imagine some will baulk at the idea of handing over money, via Fortnite, to Elon Musk - who last week loudly backed the re-election of President Trump and pledged to donate $45m a month to his campaign.

Last month, Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté said he had to take "a step back" rather than immediately respond to Musk's online criticism of the fact you play as real-life Black samurai Yasuke in upcoming game Shadows.