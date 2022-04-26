How to get XP fast in Fortnite with XP Creative maps and Supercharged XP

Fortnite XP is needed to level up and get Battle Stars, which are needed to unlock skins and other cosmetics as part of the battle pass.

Getting XP fast from playing Creative maps isn’t as easy as it used to be, but it’s still a great, free way to level up when used alongside other XP farming methods.

This guide will cover how to get XP in Fortnite, including how to level up fast, and how XP farming works in Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World modes.

How to get XP fast in Fortnite and level up quickly

Creative maps used to be the best way to earn fast and easy XP toward the battle pass, but have been significantly nerfed in recent updates. Creative can still be a good way to get XP when used along with the following methods to level up quickly in Fortnite:

1. Play all modes regularly

The fastest way to get XP in Fortnite and level up your battle pass is to complete your daily, weekly, special, and milestone challenges while reaching the XP cap every day in both Save the World and Creative modes.

Reaching the Creative and Save the World XP caps every day will reward 10.5 battle pass levels daily. This XP on top of your daily and seasonal challenges will get you to level 200 very quickly, without the need to buy more levels.

Save the World is a permanent purchase, meaning you only need to spend £12.99/$15.99 once to get access to it and its 600,000 daily battle pass XP. It’s recommended to buy it instead of battle pass levels if you consistently play Fortnite.

2. Interact with everything

Although performing tasks like opening chests, eliminating players, collecting foraged items, and surviving the Storm circle don’t reward large amounts of XP, it does add up over time.

If you see a chest, ammo box, or supply drop, make sure to open it. Talking to characters, fishing, getting kills with different weapons, and playing with friends are just some ways to get the most XP out of every Battle Royale match you play.

3. Buy levels with V-Bucks

If you don’t want to spend a lot of time farming XP in Fortnite, you can purchase up to 100 battle pass levels every season. Each level costs 150 V-Bucks, but you should never buy 12 to 24 levels if it is your first time purchasing levels during a season.

There is a reduced cost for your first purchase of 25 battle pass levels, meaning you would actually be spending more V-Bucks for less levels if you buy between 12 to 24 the first time.

You need to have V-Bucks in order to buy battle pass levels. They can be earned in the battle pass, by completing Save the World challenges, and purchased from the V-Bucks tab on the title screen.

V-Bucks can be purchased for:

1,000 V-Bucks - £6.49/$7.99

- £6.49/$7.99 2,800 V-Bucks - £15.99/$19.99

- £15.99/$19.99 5,000 V-Bucks - £25.99/$31.99

- £25.99/$31.99 13,500 V-Bucks - £63.99/$79.99

4. Play during power levelling/double XP weekends

Power levelling/double XP weekends aren't as common as they used to be in Fortnite. When one does come around, however, it's a good idea to take part. Similar to being Supercharged, the amount of XP you gain from performing regular tasks like opening chests, searching ammo boxes, and surviving a Storm circle is increased during these special weekends.

You shouldn't rely on power levelling and double XP weekends, but they are an effective way to level up fast in Fortnite when available.

How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite

If the XP you get from performing actions like eliminating players and opening chests is more than double what it usually is, this is because you have Supercharged XP. This mechanic is activated when you don’t regularly complete daily quests.

Supercharged XP is basically a way to catch up on levels by simply playing the game, and it won’t go away after completing dailies once or twice. It only ends when you reach a cap of just over 300,000 XP. Your XP bar will note when you are Supercharged, and your XP gains for performing tasks will be orange-coloured instead of purple.

The closer you are to the cap, the less XP you earn while Supercharged. Once this cap is reached, you will go back to earning regular amounts of XP for performing actions like opening ammo boxes and collecting foraged items. If you go back to regularly skipping your daily challenges, Supercharge XP will activate again until you reach another 300,000 XP cap.

It’s still best to complete your dailies for that regular 45k XP, but Supercharged XP is a good way to get caught up if you want a break from the game, or don’t feel like logging in every day.

How to get XP in Fortnite Battle Royale

Although there are other methods to get XP in Fortnite, the easiest and most reliable way to level up fast (without spending money) is to play regular Battle Royale matches and complete challenges.

No matter what point you join the season, you can currently earn large amounts of XP for completing challenges in these quests:

Boot Camp

Resistance

Daily

Season

Milestones

The most consistent way to get a large amount of XP fast from Battle Royale is to complete all of the weekly seasonal quests and special challenges. These are effective for levelling up as they take a very short time to complete compared to the amount of XP they reward.

Seasonal and Resistance Challenges XP

Special challenges usually change season-to-season. For Chapter 3 Season 2, this means completing all Resistance challenges for 23k XP each, totalling at least 184,000 XP each week.

As of writing, all ordinary weekly seasonal challenges reward 20k XP each, totalling at least 140,000 XP each week. Some easily ones to tick-off first include using an Ascender and falling 10 stories without taking damage.

This means over the course of a season you can earn at least 3.8 million XP for completing every seasonal and Resistance challenge. That’s equivalent to 52 levels, which unlocks just over half of the regular battle pass!

Daily Challenges XP

Completing three daily challenges will reward you with 48k XP. You can complete additional daily challenges for 1k XP each, but it’s only really worth completing three in order to get the bonus XP.

If you complete three daily quests every day of the season, you will earn just over 3.6 million XP, equivalent to 48 levels of the battle pass.

Completing three daily quests and every weekly challenge can earn you at least 100 levels, which completes the regular battle pass. You receive a new daily for every one completed, so try to complete all the easy ones you see, like opening ammo boxes, or sliding a certain distance.

Milestone Challenges XP

In addition to getting XP from completing daily and weekly quests, there are 19 milestone quests:

Catch fish

Complete bounties

Consume foraged items

Damage IO Forces

Damage opponents

Damage opponents in a tank, artillery, or turret

Destroy structures

Destroy trees

Eliminations

Hit weakpoints

Open vaults

Place top 10

Reboot teammates

Restore health

Search chests or ammo boxes

Spend bars

Thank the bus driver

Travel distance in vehicle

Vending machine purchases

Each milestone quest has 20 stages, with each stage worth 7k XP. This equals 140,000 XP for each questline, and just over 2.6 million if all 19 are fully completed. You will naturally do most of these actions as you play games in the season. Although, you might want to go out of your way for some milestones, like opening vaults or damaging people with a tank.

Additional XP Sources

Then there’s the mostly passive XP you get for simply taking part in Battle Royale matches. You get 80 XP for getting a top 50, top 25, and top 10 finish. Achieveing a Victory Royale also rewards 80 XP and is one way to get a Victory Crown, which increases your XP for performing actions in the next match.

Some other regular actions that give you XP in Battle Royale matches include:

Opening regular chests - 140 XP

Opening regular ammo boxes - 100 XP

Eliminating a player - 150 XP

Surviving a Storm circle - 140 XP

Fishing - 80 XP

Collecting foraged items - 25 XP

Discovering new landmarks (the grey unfilled areas of the map) will also give 1,000 to 4,000 XP, and completing Accolades usually rewards a few hundred XP. These special Career goals will also add to your Account Level for completing tasks like winning your first match, completing a bounty, and eliminating players with specific weapons.

Playing in groups can award even more Accolades, like defending teammates who have a bounty on them, or rebooting them.

Interact with nearly every item and character you come across, play with friends, switch-up your weapon loadout, and aim for at least a top 10 finish to get the most out of simply playing Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode.

How to get XP in Fortnite Creative maps

Although you can’t rely on using Creative maps to level up fast anymore, it is still a free source of XP even more effective if you don’t constantly replay popular maps.

Creative maps in Fortnite used to be a very easy way to level up fast because you could earn a lot of XP simply by idling, and taking advantage of ‘XP glitches’ while actually playing the map.

This Creative XP system was changed shortly after the introduction of Accolades devices. These devices are placed by the creator of a map and set to reward Very Small, Small, Medium, Large, or Very Large amounts of XP when players complete certain tasks.

However, the main reason why XP exploits in Creative aren’t working as well as they used to is because the more people that activate an Accolades device on a map, the less XP is rewarded.

If a map code with an easy way to get XP becomes too popular, more people will play that map, activate its Accolades devices, and reduce the amount of XP earned for every player on that map.

You also get less XP the more you play a certain Creative map. So a popular one that you play often will give you less and less XP for completing the same tasks over time.

There is also a soft Creative XP cap that occurs after you have earned roughly 200,000 XP from activating Accolades devices in any Creative map during one day. This equals roughly two and a half battle pass levels. You won’t stop getting XP from playing Creative, but it will be rewarded at a significantly reduced rate. This cap resets when the Item Shop refreshes at 1am BST, 2am CET, 8pm EST, 5pm PT.

Due to the recent changes there isn't an ideal way to farm XP in Creative. However, deathrun/parkour specific maps are some the easiest map-types to get a large amount of XP quickly, as they don't require you to get kills.

You can get deathrun and parkour map codes from the featured maps is the 'Discover' tab, and from others in online communities. Just remember that the more popular the code gets, the less XP everybody playing that map will earn.

To help combat this, play maps with a little challenge to them, or that take a while to complete (like 500+ level deathruns). They usually have less people taking part and activating Accolades devices, so you will receive more XP.

How to get XP in Fortnite Save the World

To get XP from Save the World in Fortnite, you need to purchase the mode first. It will be part of a rotating add-on bundle that also includes a skin, cosmetic items, and a set of missions in Save the World that you can earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks from. The current purchase is called ‘Mecha-Pop Pack’ which costs £12.99/$15.99.

After purchasing one of these bundles, you will have access to Save the World permanently, and can start playing its various game modes for battle pass XP. You can earn up to 600,000 XP daily. This resets when the Item Shop refreshes at 1am BST, 2am CET, 8pm EST, 5pm PT.

There are lots of game modes within Save the World, and the amount of XP they reward is constantly changing with big patches. Currently, the best game modes to play for battle pass XP in Save the World are:

Inferno (Dungeon)

Ride the Lightning

The Crypts (Dungeon)

The Lab

Mission difficulty doesn’t matter, so play on the easiest mode if it’s just battle pass XP you want. The more you play each mode, the faster you will get, and the less time it will take you every day to reach the 600,000 XP cap, which equals eight battle pass levels.

Unlike Creative, the amount of XP you get from every mode and level in Save the World does not decrease the more you play it, so feel free to stick to one or two modes/levels that you are good at. The only way this fixed XP amount can change is with future updates.

Good luck with levelling up fast in Fortnite!