How to activate an Augment in Fortnite and Augments list

You need to activate an Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 in order to gain some helpful buffs, as well as unlock more seasonal challenges.

As it's not clear exactly how to activate an Augment in Fortnite, we've went over the process below.

Augments are new to Chapter 4's first season, so we've also explained how Augments work, and have detailed the current Augments list.

What are Augments in Fortnite?

Reality Augments are special buffs to your weapons, items, or character, that enhance your combat and survival skills.

You get to choose one of two Augments at a time, which range from making your weapons reload faster, letting you deploy another glider, giving your vehicles unlimited fuel - and more!

Augments last until the end of a match, or until you're eliminated, with a maximum of four stackable Augments at a time. So the longer you remain in a match, the more Reality Augments you'll get.

Make sure to activate Augments when you can to even the playing field, as other players are sure to activate them when they become available.

How to activate an Augment in Fortnite

To get combat and exploration buffs in Chapter 4, Season 1, you'll need to activate Augments. The Oathbound set of quests are also locked until you complete the Reality Augment Tutorial, which asks you to activate Augments multiple times.

To activate an Augment in Fortnite, you need to wait until the blue 'Ready!' text appears below the minimap, then press right on the d-pad, or '7' on PC by default to open up the menu and choose between the two Augments.

If you don't like either of the options, hold the 'Reroll' button to force another randomised Augment to take its slot. Your first reroll of a match is free, but they cost 100 gold bars after using this free one.

Every time a new Augment choice is available, that 'Ready!' text will appear under the minimap, and you'll be able to activate another buff.

Remember, you don't have to worry about losing Augment buffs with each choice, as they're stackable until the match ends, or you're eliminated.

How to unlock more Augments in Fortnite

Some will be locked if you're just starting out, but you'll unlock more Augments in Fortnite by playing more matches in Battle Royale, Zero Build, and and Team Rumble.

There's also a small chance that a new Augment will appear in your two choices. You'll see a yellow 'Unlocked!' badge under an Augment's picture while choosing between two if this is the case. This doesn't seem to happen often, so we recommend picking that Augment if it appears so you can add it to your collection.

Fortnite Augment list

With thanks to iFireMonkey on Twitter for helping fill in some blanks, here's a list of every Augment currently in Fortnite, split into their four different categories:

Combat Augment list

Reality Augment Buff First Assault The first bullet in the magazine of your assault rifle deals bonus damage Pistol Amp Pistols have greatly increased magazine size Light Fingers Weapons using light ammo reload faster Bow Specialist Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time Mechanical Archer Receive a Explosive and Shockwave Bow Demolitions Munitions Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures Rifle Recycle Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo Tactical Armory Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun Rushing Reload Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun

Game Changer Augment list

Reality Augment Buff Aerialist Gain the ability to deploy your glider Chug Gunner Receive a Chug Cannon

Mobility and Scouting

Reality Augment Buff More Parkour Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling Supercharged Vehicles you're inside do not consume fuel and have increase health Bloodhound Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration Bush Warrior You regenerate health and partial shields whilst inside large foliage Party Time Gain Balloons over time Tricked Out Entering a Car or Truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it Forecast You can always see the next storm circle Storm Mark When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration Soaring Sprints Jump much higher and with lower gravity while sprinting

Looting

Reality Augment Buff Splash Medic You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open Jelly Angler Receive a Fishing Rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up jellyfish

List of future Augments in Fortnite

With thanks to iFireMonkey on Twitter again, it looks like there are a lot of Augments still to come to Fortnite.

Epic Games currently has a lot of unreleased Augments that might release in the future:



We don't know what the effects will be for all of these future Augments, but going off the information sourced by iFireMonkey, here's some possible future Augments in Fortnite, and what their effects could be:

Reality Augment Buff Danger Hero Regain Health & Shield While Sprinting Double Hook Vehicles you're inside do not consume fuel and have increase health Dragon Armory Unknown Foodie Unknown Green Thumb Unknown Gun Game Unknown Harvester Shield Mushrooms & Apples drop from bushes High Ground Something with Low Gravity Hunter Gather Extra HP/Shield when consuming food Icy Slide Get an icy feet effect when sliding Knights Armory Unknown Midas Touch Get 40 Bars for each elimination Multitask Unknown Riftjector Seat When your shield breaks, instantly rift Shadow Striker Something with the Shadow Bomb effect Shotgun Siphon Unknown Sniper Specialty Unknown Unstable Foot Unknown Zero Shield Get the Zero point Dash effect when you lose all your shield Peely's Plunder Get a Buried Treasure Map

Remember, none of this is official, so we'll have to wait until these Augments get added to confirm what their effects are.

Have fun using Augments!