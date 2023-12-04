How to apply Weapon Mod in Fortnite

To apply a Weapon Mod in Fortnite you need to find a Weapon Mod bench. Naturally, being able to amp up your weapon is not an easy task and you will need to take a few risks to be able to do so. Before you think of attempting to modify your weapon, we strongly recommend filling your Shields to max, having a few healing kits and plenty of Gold to spare.

As with most things in Fortnite Underground, you will need to fight before being able to modify your weapon. You don't need to battle other players, but you do need to face off with a boss and win, then find a Vault before you can even hope to use a modification bench.

If this all sounds complicated then don't worry, we're here to show you how to apply a Weapon Mod in Fortnite and where to find Fortnite Vaults.

How to find and open a Vault in Fortnite

You can find a Vault at any of the five locations where you find Society Bosses. This is very fortunate, as you need a Society Boss Medallion to open a Vault.

Here are all of the locations we've found Vaults so far in Fortnite Underground:

To get a Society Medallion to open a Vault you need to defeat one of the Society Bosses at the locations marked above and collect their Medallion once they've been beaten.

When you collect the Medallion, a faint blue line and lock icon will appear that will guide you to the location of the Vault in that area. When you get to the Vault, interact with the lock outside of it to open it. When the Vault opens, head inside and you will find the Weapon Mod bench in here.

How to apply a Weapon Mod in Fortnite

To apply a Weapon Mod in Fortnite you need to find the Weapon Mod bench within a Vault and have plenty of Gold to spend.

Once you find a Mod bench, walk up to it and use the prompted command to interact with it. This will bring up a menu that is filled with the weapons you currently have equipped for that match. If a weapon can be modified, you will be given several options of things you want to add to it such as scopes or magazines.

Flick through the options available and select the one you want to equip. Then, look in the bottom left corner of the modification menu and you will see how much that specific mod is. If you're happy with the price, use the prompted command to purchase it and equip it to the chosen weapon.

If a weapon cannot be modified or a specific attachment isn't compatible with your chosen weapon, the menu will tell you.

That's it for now!