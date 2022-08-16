Finding a familiar training location is one of many Dragon Ball challenges taking place in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Debuting on August 16th, 2022 in Fortnite, this is one of several 'Warmup' quests, introducing you to a new point of interest.

This page explains where to find a familiar training location in Fortnite, and what's there when you arrive.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite x Dragon Ball Gameplay Trailer

Where to visit a familiar training location in Fortnite

To find a familiar training location in Fortnite, you must visit an island on the far east side of the map:

Here you'll find a house on a lone island. Land here and you'll complete the challenge.

It's as simple as that, thankfully - especially as this location might be particularly popular while the event goes on.

However, don't run away yet. As well as some random loot within the house itself, there is a Dragon Ball character you can talk to - Bulma.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella, along with the return of Victory Crowns. You can now get Indiana Jones skins and cosmetics by completing challenges like collecting relics, damaging opponents in vehicles, and finding the secret door location. It's also good to know how to ride animals, the geyser locations along with where to find a Baller and zipline and use the new Grapple Glove, and if you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

Talking to Bulma will add them to your Fortnite character collection for this season, but is also another way to source the two Dragon Ball items introduced in the event - the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud - provided you have gold bars to spare, that is.

If you are struggling to interact with Bulma - perhaps because other players are lying in wait - it might be worth returning in a few days for when the community has lost interest, allowing you to explore in peace.

Want to learn about the other Dragon Ball challenges? Then check out our Dragon Ball event page.