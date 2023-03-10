Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 - titled Mega after the new Mega City location - has arrived, bringing a new Battle Pass with it.

This Fortnite Battle Pass brings a host of new skins for you to include, including Imani, the lizard-man Thunder, Stray, bunny hoodie wearing Highwire and Mizuki.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 also sees Eren Jaeger, the main character of Attack on Titan, make an appearance as this season’s special skin.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Launch Gameplay Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, including Imani, Thunder, Stray, Highwire and Mizuki The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass allows you to add new characters like Imani, Thunder, Stray, Highwire and Mizuki to your skin collection. These skins are divided across a series of Battle Pass pages, which are unlocked by reaching a specific Battle Pass level. Upon unlocking a page, the skin or variant is collected by reaching a certain Battle Pass Level before earning Battle Stars from increasing your Battle Pass Level and using them to unlock all of the other rewards on the page first. For Highwire, for example, you need to reach either Level 66 to unlock her page and then Level 70 to unlock her section of said page. After achieving this, you need to earn all of the rewards on Page 11 to access the ability to unlock Highwire. Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan is special skin for Chapter 4 Season 2 and, while he won’t be available when the season starts, he will become available in a similar manner to Geralt last season. Below you can find all of the skins included in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass: Renzo The Destroyer - Unlocked upon purchasing the Battle Pass With three variants: Renzo The Magnificent - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 8 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 2

Rococo Cloak-O - 20 Battle Stars, complete the Battle Pass and claim 5 Bonus Rewards Imani - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 14 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 3 With two variants: Future-Fi Imani - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 20 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 4

Headliner Imani - Complete this season's quests Weeks 0 to 2 (13 quests in total) Thunder - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 26 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 5 With two variants: Midnight Snack Thunder - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 32 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 6

Rumbling Thunder - Complete this season's quests Weeks 3 to 5 (13 quests in total) Mystica - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 38 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 7 With two variants: Crimsonbloom Mystica - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 46 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 8

Wintersong Mystica - 20 Battle Stars and complete the Battle Pass Stray - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 54 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 9 With two variants: Renegade Stray - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 63 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 10

Stealth Stray - Complete this season's quests Weeks 6 to 8 (13 quests in total) Highwire - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 70 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 11 With two variants: Pack Leader Highwire - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 78 and all of the rewards on Page 12

Bubblegum Highwire - Complete this season's quests Weeks 9 to 11 (13 quests in total) River Empress Mizuki - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 86 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 13 With two variants: Mizuki - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 94 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 14 (Also includes the Arrival of the Empress emote)

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is here and with it comes a new selection of Battle Pass skins! Take a look at the upcoming Eren Jaeger skin too!