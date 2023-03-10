Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, including Imani, Thunder, Stray, Highwire and Mizuki
Everything you need to know about the second Chapter 4 Battle Pass.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 - titled Mega after the new Mega City location - has arrived, bringing a new Battle Pass with it.
This Fortnite Battle Pass brings a host of new skins for you to include, including Imani, the lizard-man Thunder, Stray, bunny hoodie wearing Highwire and Mizuki.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 also sees Eren Jaeger, the main character of Attack on Titan, make an appearance as this season’s special skin.
The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass allows you to add new characters like Imani, Thunder, Stray, Highwire and Mizuki to your skin collection.
These skins are divided across a series of Battle Pass pages, which are unlocked by reaching a specific Battle Pass level. Upon unlocking a page, the skin or variant is collected by reaching a certain Battle Pass Level before earning Battle Stars from increasing your Battle Pass Level and using them to unlock all of the other rewards on the page first.
For Highwire, for example, you need to reach either Level 66 to unlock her page and then Level 70 to unlock her section of said page. After achieving this, you need to earn all of the rewards on Page 11 to access the ability to unlock Highwire.
Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan is special skin for Chapter 4 Season 2 and, while he won’t be available when the season starts, he will become available in a similar manner to Geralt last season.
Below you can find all of the skins included in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass:
Renzo The Destroyer - Unlocked upon purchasing the Battle Pass
With three variants:
- Renzo The Magnificent - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 8 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 2
- Rococo Cloak-O - 20 Battle Stars, complete the Battle Pass and claim 5 Bonus Rewards
Imani - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 14 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 3
With two variants:
- Future-Fi Imani - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 20 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 4
- Headliner Imani - Complete this season's quests Weeks 0 to 2 (13 quests in total)
Thunder - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 26 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 5
With two variants:
- Midnight Snack Thunder - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 32 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 6
- Rumbling Thunder - Complete this season's quests Weeks 3 to 5 (13 quests in total)
Mystica - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 38 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 7
With two variants:
- Crimsonbloom Mystica - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 46 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 8
- Wintersong Mystica - 20 Battle Stars and complete the Battle Pass
Stray - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 54 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 9
With two variants:
- Renegade Stray - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 63 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 10
- Stealth Stray - Complete this season's quests Weeks 6 to 8 (13 quests in total)
Highwire - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 70 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 11
With two variants:
- Pack Leader Highwire - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 78 and all of the rewards on Page 12
- Bubblegum Highwire - Complete this season's quests Weeks 9 to 11 (13 quests in total)
River Empress Mizuki - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 86 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 13
With two variants:
- Mizuki - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 94 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 14 (Also includes the Arrival of the Empress emote)
- Magmatic Mizuki - 20 Battle Stars, complete the Battle Pass and claim 10 Bonus Rewards
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass cost and Battle Pass rewards list
Like previous Fortnite seasons, the majority of the Chapter 4 Season 2 rewards require Battle Pass ownership to be unlocked. If you want to collect everything, then you must either purchase the Battle Pass or a monthly Fortnite Crew subscription.
The Battle Pass is a premium item and costs 950 V-Bucks. You can buy a bundle of 1,000 V-Bucks for £6.49, $7.99 or the equivalent in your local currency. V-Bucks also appear as rewards from the Battle Pass.
Meanwhile, Fortnite Crew includes the Battle Pass as part of the cost, but, if you cancel your subscription, you will lose access when your time runs out.
Below you can find the exact number of skins, emotes and other rewards you can earn from the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass:
- Skins - 7
- Skin Variants - 7
- Back Bling - 7
- Back Bling Style - 2
- Banner Icon - 5
- Contrail - 4
- Emote - 5
- Emoticon - 5
- Glider - 7
- Harvesting Tool - 7
- harvesting Tool Style - 1
- Loading Screen - 14
- Music Track -3
- Spray - 6
- Weapon Wrap - 6
- V-Bucks - 1500
Some of the cosmetic rewards for the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle can only be found in the Bonus Rewards section. To access these rewards you need to have completed the Battle Pass, earned a certain amount of Battle Pass Star and, for some, unlocked a specific number of rewards.
At the time of writing, only some of the bonus rewards have been announced and they include:
- Skin Variants - 3
- Banner Icon - 1
- Loading Screen - 1
- Back Bling Style - 3
- Harvesting Tool Style - 3
- Glider Style - 3
- Emote - 1
You can also earn additional cosemtic rewards by completing Weekly Quest, which include:
- Skin Variants - 4
- Emote - 2
- Emoticon - 1
- Loading Screens - 1
- Contrail - 1
- Weapon Wrap - 1
- Back Bling Style - 2
- Glider Style - 1
- Harvesting Tool Style - 1
For some of the rewards above, you will need to have already unlocked their base cosemtic in the Battle Pass to access them.
In the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, the rewards are divided across a number of pages and you use Battle Stars to unlock the rewards you desire. Apart from Page 1, all of the pages are divided into two sections which require you to be at a certain Battle Pass Level to access and, upon reaching this level, you'll be able to unlock their rewards.
To earn a skin, you need to have unlocked all of the rewards on the skin’s associated page and be at or above the correct level before you can purchase it. You may find yourself having to budget Battle Stars or planning a path through the Battle Pass to ensure you can unlock a specific skin.
Battle Stars are earned by levelling up the Battle Pass by playing Fortnite or purchasing levels from the in-game Fortnite store. Every reward requires a specific amount of Battle Stars, so they need to be spent wisely to unlock the rewards which catch your interest.
The Battle Pass challenges and rewards can be completed or earned at your pleasure during Season 2. Don’t forget though - your progress will be reset at the beginning of the next season when a new selection of rewards will be introduced.
Good luck in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2!