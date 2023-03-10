Fortnite Eren Jaeger release date and Attack on Titan rewards explained

Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan is Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2’s special skin.

In Attack on Titan, the last human civilization lives confined by three walls which protect them from the titans - giant human-like creatures, which eat people. After the titans destroy the wall surrounding his hometown of Shiganshina in an attack that kills his mother, Eren swears revenge and, alongside his childhood friends, joins the military. Eventually, he becomes a member of the Survey Corps and begins to venture beyond the walls.

Below you’ll find the possible release date for the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite, along with all of the Eren Jaeger cosmetic items which have currently been revealed.

Eren Jaeger skin release date in Fortnite Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2’s special skin is Eren Jaeger - a lead character from Attack on Titan - and, according to the amount of days listed till its release in the Battle Pass, it will possibly be released on Saturday, 15th April. It’s important to note that the special skins will occasionally be released earlier than the amount of days listed in their Battle Pass countdown. At the time of writing, we don’t know the exact release time for Eren Jaeger, but it feels safe to assume he will become available at the same update time used throughout Fortnite, such as when the daily challenges reset. This release time is: UK - 2pm (GMT)

Europe - 3pm (CET)

East Coast US - 9am (EST)

While you wait for Eren to arrive, it's a good idea to start unlocking the new Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins.

Eren Jaeger cosmetic items in Fortnite explained Though you can’t currently unlock the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite yet, you can catch a glimpse at his cosmetic rewards alongside the skin. There will be eight Eren Jaeger rewards, including the skin itself, in Fortnite. Whether any additional rewards will be added is yet to be seen. Here are the Eren Jaeger cosmetic rewards: Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Basement Key Back Bling

Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Determined Eren Emoticon

Regiment Gear Weapon Wrap

Attack on Titan themed Banner Icon

Eren Jaeger skin