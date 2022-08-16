How to get the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite

Finding and using a Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud will help you complete multiple Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Introduced as part of the August 16th, 2022 update in Fortnite, these two Dragon Ball themed items allow you to create a powerful laser beam and efficent mode of transport respectively.

How to get a Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite isn't straightforward to explain, however - tasking you with understanding the event's new additions or finding new points of interest.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite x Dragon Ball Gameplay Trailer

How to get a Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite

The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite both appear in the same ways, and from a variety of sources, all new to the game as part of the Dragon Ball event.

You can get a Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite by:

Opening Capsule Corp capsules

Purchasing from Dragon Ball characters, such as Bulma at the familiar training location

Using Dragon Ball Vending Machines

Perhaps the easiest of the above are Capsule Corp capsules. They are 'free' in the sense you don't need to spend gold bars, and though these locations appear on the map for everyone, they aren't fixed in the same way characters or vending machines are - meaning you're less likely to run into players camping at their locations.

How do Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite work?

Both Dragon Ball-themed items are powerful in different ways, and understanding how they work will make it easier to complete their respective challenges during the event.

To use a Kamehameha in Fortnite, first equip then aim as you would a weapon. Attack when ready, and after a few seconds with a warmup animation, a powerful beam will fire. You can slowly move this as it fires - useful if an enemy is running, or if you want to sweep it across a structure to destroy multiple objects.

This weapon is powerful, but best used when you aren't in an intense firefight due to its slow speed. It also has finite applications, and has a cooldown between each use.

To use a Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite, simply equip, use and you'll automatically start flying before slowly descending. Though you can't travel a great distance, it's one of the faster modes of transport - useful for a quick getaway.

Unlike the Kamehameha, you can use it as many times as you like - albeit also on a cooldown.

If you'd like to learn more about the Dragon Ball challenges, visit our dedicated Dragon Ball event page.