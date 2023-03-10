How to knock back players with the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

Knock back players with the Kinetic Blade is a new challenge in Fortnite.

The Kinetic Blade has been added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and can be used to dash, or knock back enemies with a powerful melee attack.

As reward, you'll get 15K XP, and the completion of a Week 0 challenge. This will earn you experience towards the Battle Pass if you have it.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Launch Gameplay Trailer

Where to get a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

The Kinetic Blade has been added to Fortnite as part of ground loot. Generally, you'll find it in the new areas of the map, like Knotty Nets, Kenjutsu Crossing, Steamy Springs and Mega City. It's a purple drop, so look out for it as you open chests and explore.

How to knock back players using the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

You have two main attack options when using the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite. The first is a Dash attack. This can be charged up using the aim trigger (right click on PC). You'll dash forward and slice your enemies.

To knock enemies back in Fortnite, you will need to use the other Kinetic Blade attack. It's called Knockback Slash, and is performed by pressing the shoot button (left click on PC). Hit enemies with this three times and you will complete the challenge.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, check out our page on when Eren Yaeger from the Attack on Titan series is coming to Fortnite.