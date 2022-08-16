Fortnite Capsule Corp capsules explained

Finding Capsule Corp locations is one of many Dragon Ball challenges taking place in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Debuting on August 16th, 2022 in Fortnite, this is one of several 'Warmup' quests, introducing you to a new mechanic, and an easy way to get event-specific items the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud.

This page explains where to find Capsule Corp capsules in Fortnite and how they work once you open one.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite x Dragon Ball Gameplay Trailer

Where to find Capsule Corp capsules in Fortnite

Capsule Corp capsules will appear across the island as the match goes on, starting with when the first storm circle appears. When they do, their locations will appear on the map screen with an orange glow, like so:

They can appear both within and outside of the circle, and will often appear in clusters. In our experience, several will drop at once in an approximate location over time, so if one appears, it's possible more will join them soon - useful if you're specifically completing the challenge of opening two Capsule Corp capsules.

If they tend to land far away from your location during a match, then it could be worth launching from the Battle Bus then stay gliding high up until they begin to spawn, before descending onto the map.

Once you get close to a capsule, you they will glow orange, making them stand out.

Now approach, press the button to interact, and it will spill open the contents.

Within you'll find the Dragon Ball-themed items introduced during this event - the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud. This is arguably the fastest way to get these items - and doesn't require you to spend gold bars.

The difficulty with Capsule Corp capsules, of course, is that their locations will appear for all players. They will be highly saught after, so the faster you reach them, the better.

If you get there first, it helps that the items within can be extremely powerful - both in terms of offense and also helping you make a quick getaway.

If you'd like to learn about the other Dragon Ball challenges, then check out our dedicated Dragon Ball event page.