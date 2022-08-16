Fortnite Dragon Ball event challenges, rewards and progression explained

The Dragon Ball event has arrivied in Fortnite - bringing Dragon Ball items and challenges to the island!

You can now unleash a Kamehameha on your foes or fly through the sky on a Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite. There’s also a host of Dragon Ball rewards to unlock by completing the Dragon Ball challenges.

Below you’ll find all of the currently available Dragon Ball challenges listed, along with how to unlock every Dragon Ball reward in Fortnite.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite x Dragon Ball Gameplay Trailer

How does the Dragon Ball event in Fortnite work? The Dragon Ball event in Fortnite includes a set of new Dragon Ball themed skins you can purchase from the in-game shop, a collection of challenges - which you can learn more about in the sections below - and rewards that can be earned by completing these challenges. What makes this event stand out, however, when compared to past tie-in Fortnite events is not just the ability to banish your foes with a Kamehameha, but how the Dragon Ball rewards are unlocked. Yes, you'll still need to complete the Dragon Ball challenges, but, rather than recieving the cosemtic rewards outright, you'll earn either Power Level points or a Dragon Ball. The Power Level points will contribute to the mini Dragon-ball-themed battle pass, which is where the majority of the rewards can be found. Much like gathering XP for your Battle Royale Level, every Power Level point you earn will bring you closer to a new reward, so make sure you complete as many Dragon Ball challenges as possible. The Dragon Balls, however, are earned by completing a specific challenge in each individual Dragon Ball set - there are, of course, seven in total. Once you've collected all seven Dragon Balls, you'll unlock the Shenron Glider. This means, if you just want the Shenron Glider, you can simply focus on these specific challenges. If you're a Dragon Ball fan, however, you'll want to complete all of the Dragon Ball challenges, so you can reach maximum Power Level (it's over nine thousand) and unlock all of the rewards. Even if you're not a Dragon Ball fan, we highly recommend partaking in the event as the rewards include a total of five Battle Royale Levels. These extra levels will allow you to jump forward in the Season 3 Battle Pass, which is incredibly useful considering we're now in the season's final month!

Dragon Ball Warmup challenges in Fortnite list Below you’ll find all of the Dragon Ball challenges included in the Warmup set: Complete Warmup Quests (3) - 1 Dragon Ball

- 1 Dragon Ball Open Capsule Corp capsules (2) - 4 million Power Level points

- 4 million Power Level points Collect the Nimbus Cloud or the Kamehameha in different matches (5) - 4 million Power Level points

- 4 million Power Level points Visit a familiar training location (1) - 3 million Power Level points

- 3 million Power Level points Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine (1) - 2 million Power Level points

- 2 million Power Level points Destroy objects with a Kamehameha (100) - 5 million Power Level points

- 5 million Power Level points Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud (1,500) - 5 million Power Level points

- 5 million Power Level points Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival (1) - 2 million Power Level points

Dragon Ball Sparring challenges in Fortnite list Below you’ll find all of the Dragon Ball challenges included in the Sparring set: Complete Sparring Practice Quests (3) - 1 Dragon Ball

- 1 Dragon Ball Join a Versus Battle in different matches (2) - 2 million Power Level points

- 2 million Power Level points Join a Versus Battle in different matches (5) - 3 million Power Level points

- 3 million Power Level points

Join a Versus Battle in different matches (10) - 3 million Power Level points

- 3 million Power Level points Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches (3) - 3 million Power Level points

- 3 million Power Level points Damage enemy player with the Kamehameha (300) - 4 million Power Level points

- 4 million Power Level points Win a Versus Battle (1) - 5 million Power Level points

- 5 million Power Level points Win a Versus Battle (3) - 5 million Power Level points

Dragon Ball rewards: How to unlock every Dragon Ball reward in Fortnite To earn the Dragon Ball rewards in Fortnite, you, obviously, need to complete the Dragon Ball challenges listed above. The rewards, however, have been divided across two unlocking methods - one tied to increasing your power level and the other to collecting the seven Dragon Balls. To earn a Dragon Ball, you need to complete a specific number of challenges from each individual set. Once you have all seven Dragon Balls, you’ll be rewarded with the Shenron Glider. The rewards tied to your power level are spread across a mini Dragon-Ball-themed battle pass. Simply complete as many of the Dragon Ball challenges as possible to increase your power level and, at certain places, you’ll unlock a reward. Below you’ll find all of the rewards included on the mini Dragon Ball battle pass, along with the power level they’re unlocked at: Smiling Goku Emoticon - 10 million Power

- 10 million Power Battle Royale Level Up - 20 million Power

- 20 million Power Fusion! Spray - 30 million Power

- 30 million Power Dragon Radar Back Bling - 40 million Power

- 40 million Power Battle Royale Level Up - 50 million Power Bulma’s Wink Emoticon - 60 million Power

- 60 million Power Battle Royale Level Up - 70 million Power

- 70 million Power Boosting Ki Emote - 80 million Power

- 80 million Power Battle Royale Level Up - 90 million Power

- 90 million Power Super Saiyan Blue Goku Spray - 100 million Power

- 100 million Power Battle Royale Level Up - 110 million Power

- 110 million Power Charging Up Emote - 120 million Power