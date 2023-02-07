Fortnite School of Llama rewards, challenges, and Path dates

School of Llama is a web event in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 that sets you tasks every week that can net you Witcher-themed rewards for completing.

Unlike challenges released in-game, you need to first log in and start the School of Llama tasks online, then go back to the game to complete each path's tasks for exclusive rewards.

However, not all of the paths and challenges are released at once, so we've covered all the path dates below, along with listing every School of Llama challenge and reward currently in Fortnite.

Make sure to also complete the Geralt of Rivia Battle Pass challenges if you want even more Witcher rewards, including the Geralt skin.

Fortnite School of Llama web event explained

School of Llama is Fortnite's first web event. Over the course of a month, four 'paths' of tasks will unlock - just like the schedule of an ordinary Weekly Challenge, but this time you need to activate the event by logging in online to get your rewards.

To do this, you need to visit the School of Llama web page and log in to your Epic account. You can do this through PlayStation, Xbox, and other services if you have them linked with your Epic ID.

Once you've signed in, you're now ready to complete challenges to earn your exclusive Witcher-themed rewards!

To check your current tasks, click the three lines on the upper left-hand corner of the screen. This tracks your current progress of challenge completion for each path.

A new path will unlock every week for a total of four paths.

At the start of each path's route, only a few tasks will be available. Then once you complete a task, a new one will unlock on that path.

It can take up to a week for your School of Llama rewards to unlock, and you can mostly complete the tasks in Battle Royale and Zero Build modes in Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads.

There are a few challenges that ask you to complete tasks on creative islands, and these must be completed on that specific map, or your progress won't count.

It can take up to one hour after your stats request or latest match to reflect your challenge progress.

Fortnite School of Llama end date and Path unlock dates

The School of Llama web event for Fortnite ends on Saturday 11th March. You must complete all your path tasks and claim your rewards before then, or you'll lose out!

Here's the exact time the School of Llama event ends:

UK : 5am (GMT)

: 5am (GMT) Europe : 6am (CET)

: 6am (CET) East Coast US : 12am (EST)

: 12am (EST) West Coast US: 9pm (PST)

A new path of tasks with more rewards will unlock every Week on Tuesdays at 9am GMT until the event ends.

Here's when every path of the School of Llama event unlocks in Fortnite:

Path 1 - Unlocked from event start

- Unlocked from event start Path 2 - Unlocks Tuesday, 14th February

- Unlocks Tuesday, 14th February Path 3 - Unlocks Tuesday, 21st February

- Unlocks Tuesday, 21st February Path 4 - Unlocks Tuesday, 28th February

Fortnite School of Llama challenges

There are four paths of challenges as part of the School of Llama event in Fortnite. There's only one path of challenges available right now, but we'll update this page when more become available.

As a reminder, you have to complete a task before another one becomes available on that path.

School of Llama Path 1 challenges

With thanks to AyeAyeRon710 on Twitter for helping fill in the gaps, here's every task for School of Llama Path 1 in Fortnite:

Catch 30 Fish

Eliminate 20 Opponents

Place Top 25 four times

Complete the Quen creator-made challenge to get through the obstacle (map code is 5412-2194-1119)

Complete the Axii creator-made challenge to get through the obstacle (map code is 6372-2376-5369)

Place Top 10 three times

Deal 10,000 Damage to Opponents

Survive 30 Storm Circles

Eliminate 30 Opponents

Place Top 5 two times

Drive 10,000 units of distance to earn XP

We'll update this page when Path 2 releases on Tuesday, 14th February.

Fortnite School of Llama rewards

Here's every reward and how to get them during the School of Llama event in Fortnite:

School of Llama Reward How to get Witcher's Silver Sword Pickaxe Earn the Path 1 main reward by completing Path 1 tasks 20,000 XP Earn the Path 1 XP reward by completing Path 1 tasks Axii Banner Complete the Axii challenge creator-made island School of the Cat Emoticon Complete all Path 1 tasks Geralt of Rivia Lobby Track Earn the Path 2 main reward by completing Path 2 tasks 20,000 XO Earn the Path 2 XP reward by completing Path 2 tasks School of the Griffin Emoticon Complete all Path 2 tasks 80,000 XP Earn the Path 3 XP reward by completing Path 3 tasks 20,00 XP Earn the Path 2 XP reward by completing Path 2 tasks Igni Banner Complete the Igni creator-made island School of the Viper Emoticon Complete all Path 3 tasks 80,000 XP Earn the Path 4 XP reward by completing Path 4 tasks 20,000 XP Earn the Path 4 XP reward by completing Path 4 tasks Yrden Banner Complete the Yrden creator-made island School of the Bear Emoticon Complete all Path 4 tasks School of the Wolf Spray and School of the Manticore Emoticon Earn each main reward of each path School of the Llama Emoticon Complete all five creator-made islands

Have fun completing the School of Llama challenges!

