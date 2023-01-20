Fortnite Falcon Scout locations and how to use it

The Falcon Scout is a new item added to Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 1.

The Falcon Scout can be extremely useful in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, given that it allows you to scout ahead, ping enemies, and even pick up downed teammates.

Here's where to find the Falcon Scout, and how to use it to gain an advantage over your enemies.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

Where to find the Falcon Scout in Fortnite?

The Falcon Scout can be found in regular chests, supply drops, on the ground, and in Oathbound Chests. From experience, Oathbound Chests are the best way to go here. They generally spawn at named locations. The Citadel, Shattered Slabs, and Faulty Splits are particularly food places to check for Oathbound Chests.

Here's a map from meetlootllama on Reddit showing where all Oathbound Chests can potentially spawn in Fortnite:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Look for these large white chests while exploring named locations. These chests drop Ex-Calibre Rifles, Shockwave Hammers, and sometimes the Falcon Scout item. A great way to get ahold of a Falcon Scout is to kill an enemy using one. You'll hear them when they are in the area, and can even see the scout marked on your reticle if you have the 'Visualise Sound' option on.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, the coming arrival of Geralt and the Ageless Champion to beat! We've also got a present list for Winterfest and Cozy Lodge and pizza slice locations. Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

How to use the Falcon Scout in Fortnite

Once you have the Falcon Scout equipped, just press the shoot button to deploy it. From there, you're essentially controlling a drone. You cannot move your character while doing this, so make sure to get into cover before deploying the scout. Here are the main controls:

Left stick - move scout

move scout Right stick - move camera

move camera Press left stick - speed boost

speed boost RT/R2 - scan for enemies

scan for enemies Left directional input - ping/place marker

ping/place marker Y/triangle - Pick up/drop items

Pick up/drop items B/circle - exit scout mode

The two main functions of the Falcon Scout is scan for enemies and the ability to pick up/drop items. Scan for enemies essentially releases a large sphere, and marks any enemies inside of it. You can pick up items like weapons and healing items using the scout, and then drop them nearer to you. Downed players can also be picked up in this manner, so use it to get your teammates into better revive positions.

The final things to keep in mind is that your Falcon Scout has a health meter, and a range meter. If you leave the maximum range, you'll exit drone mode. Enemies can destroy your Falcon Scout, so be sure to keep it out of harm's way as much as possible.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on character locations, Augments, how to get XP fast, and when Geralt is coming to Fortnite.