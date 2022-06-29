Fortnite animal locations and where to find wolves, boars, chickens, crows, and frogs in Fortnite

Animals were introduced to Fortnite at the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 6, finally bringing wildlife to the island.

To benefit from their varied loot and other features - like riding certain animals - you'll need to go to specific areas on the map to find wolf, boar, chickens, birds, and frog locations in Fortnite.

We've detailed all the current animal locations below, as well as other important information you should know about wildlife.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Animals and animal locations in Fortnite explained

Animals and wildlife refer to the five creatures that intermittently wander about the map: wolves, boars, chickens, birds, and frogs. Raptors, Loot Sharks, and Klmobos are also sometimes found on the island, and you can visit their pages for more specific information on each creature.

Boars are one of the animals you can encounter on the island.

Killing different types of animals in Fortnite will reward you with different loot - mostly meat and berries, but killing crows and chickens can also reward you with weapons.

Animals can appear all over the map, but since they have the ability to wander, might not always be in the same place every match. Depending on the type of animal, they might also prefer some location types over others.

Although not guaranteed, some specific locations are worth a visit if you're looking for a certain type of animal.

Here are the prefered locations for animals (if they have one) in Fortnite:

Boars tend to be found in pens around farm-like areas and near mountains.

tend to be found in pens around farm-like areas and near mountains. Wolves tend to wonder by woods, in the countryside, and are also more likely to enter named locations to chase players.

tend to wonder by woods, in the countryside, and are also more likely to enter named locations to chase players. Chickens are more likely to be loacted on or around farm areas and the countryside.

are more likely to be loacted on or around farm areas and the countryside. Frogs like to hop about near water, like rivers.

You can find lone animals walking about the island.

If you're going hunting, then we recommend ensuring you have the game's Sound Effects turned up to 100%, because each animal has a specific sound which you'll be able to hear when ones close by - whether you can see it or not.

Turning on 'Visualize Sound Effects' in the sound settings can also help you locate animals in Fortnite by displaying the direction they are in on your HUD when you're close to one.

Turn on 'Visualize Sound Effects' to locate animals quicker.

Fortnite animal loot drops

Every animal you kill in Fortnite will drop different types of loot, which you can use to gain health and shields. Some animals even drop weapons when eliminated.

Here's what loot you can get for killing every type of animal in Fortnite:

Fortnite animal Loot dropped Frog x1 meat Wolf x3 meat Boar x2 meat

x2 mushrooms Chicken x1 meat

If glowing purple will drop an Epic weapon

If glowing orange will drop a Legendary weapon Bird (crow) x2 meat

If glowing purple will drop an Epic weapon

If glowing orange will drop a Legendary weapon

Fortnite wolf locations

Wolves usually travel in packs of three or four, but there is a chance you'll encounter a solitary wolf while exploring the island. They can typically be found on the outskirts of normal wooded areas, or roaming the countryside.

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, you're most likely to locate a wolf in the countryside surrounding The Daily Bugle.

Where to find wolves in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

When a wolf is nearby, you'll be able to hear a number of barks and howls, so make sure you keep an ear open. A wolf symbol will also appear on your HUD if you have the 'Visualize Sound Effects' option turned on.

Killing a wolf will drop three pieces of Meat as loot, which can be eaten to restore some health. You can also ride wolves like a vehicle now, so killing them might not always be for the best when you encounter a wolf.

You can find sole wolves.

Fortnite boar locations

Boars can usually be found wandering alone around mountains and wooden areas on the Fortnite map.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, you can find boar locations around the Logjam Lotus, Rave Cave, and Shifty Shafts landmarks. We recommend looking for a boar at Shifty Shafts, as they spawn in pens, meaning they're less likely to roam the island over the course of a match.

Where to find boars in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

If you're near a boar, you'll be able to hear a snorting noise - walk in the direction of this noise, paying attention to when it gets louder, and you'll eventually find a boar. A boar symbol will also appear on your HUD if you have the 'Visualize Sound Effects' option turned on.

Boars are aggressive animals and will charge at you if you walk into your eyeline, though they won't pursue you if you decide to escape. Thankfully, their large size does make them easy targets, and like wolves, you can ride boars like a vehicle.

Once eliminated, boars will drop two pieces of Meat and two mushrooms. The meat can be eaten to restore health and the mushrooms can be consumed to gain shields.

Fortnite chicken locations

If you're looking for chickens in Fortnite, then it's a good idea to visit one of the farms, a wooded area, or simply walk across the countryside. You can encounter both groups of chickens, usually between two or three, or a single one, so it usually shouldn't be too long until you find one.

However, in the current Chapter 3 Season 3 season, you won't be able to find chickens on the island as they were removed at the start of the season.

When a chicken is nearby you'll be able to hear them clucking, so make sure you head towards that sound if you're hunting animals. A chicken symbol will also appear on your HUD if you have the 'Visualize Sound Effects' option turned on.

Chickens are not aggressive animals, which means that, no matter what you do, they will never attack you. Instead, they will quickly run away, so we recommend hunting them as quickly as possible to avoid losing your prey or attracting the attention of another player.

Chickens can also be used to fly about the map Legend of Zelda style - just make sure you jump from a higher area or else you won't be going anywhere.

Once you've killed a chicken, it will drop one piece of meat, which can be used as a healing item. If you're lucky to come across a glowing purple chicken, it will also drop an Epic weapon, and glowing orange chickens will drop a legendary weapon.

Fortnite bird locations

Birds, also known as crows, are passive animals that fly about the skies of the Fortnite map, but can be tricky to find as they don't have any particular spawn location. To help locate birds, make sure you have the 'Visualize Sound Effects' option turned on to see a bird symbol appear on your HUD when one is nearby.

If you spot a bird, it's easiest to eliminate it once it has landed on the ground or perched on a structure, as it is easier to aim when the crow is stationary. Although, you don't want the crow to get away, it doesn't have a lot of health, so if you have a weapon you're confident with, it's best to shoot the bird straight away for loot.

Eliminating a bird will drop two pieces of meat as loot, which can be used as a health item. If you come across a glowing purple bird, it will also drop an Epic weapon, and glowing orange birds will drop a legendary weapon.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds, and use the new Grapple Glove, and Victory Crowns have returned. If you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

Fortnite frog locations

Due to their small size, frogs are one of the harder animals to find in Fortnite. Your best bet is to head to an area close to water, like riverbeds, and listen for the sound of their croaks. A frog symbol will also appear on your HUD if you have the 'Visualize Sound Effects' option turned on.

There are no Frogs available to hunt during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Frogs can be quite fast.

While frogs will never attack you and can be killed with one bullet, they can jump quite fast. For this reason, it's a good idea to follow a frog at a distance until it stops moving, giving you the opportunity to quickly shoot it.

Afterwards, the frog will drop one piece of meat, which can be used as a healing item.

