How to shoot targets while on a Grind Rail in Fortnite, and how to restore health or shields on a Grind Rail

Shoot targets with SMGs or Assault Rifles while on a Grind Rail and restore health or gain shields while on a Grind Rail are two quests you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Grind Rails are just one of the new things added in Chapter 4, Season 2 of Fortnite, and they already need to be used to complete challenges.

We've detailed how to shoot targets while on a Grind Rail and how to restore health and shields while on a Grind Rail below, so you can earn XP, which can help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Launch Gameplay Trailer

How to shoot targets while on a Grind Rail in Fortnite

The Grind Rails are located in Mega City, a new location in the southeastern corner of the map:

For this specific Syndicate challenge, you need to shoot targets with either an SMG or an Assault Rifle. As you need to go to Mega City to use the Grind Rails anyway, we recommend searching the loot at this location to find the right gun.

SMGs and Assault Rifles are fairly common spawns, so it shouldn't take you long to get one from a treasure chest, or as floor loot. You could also try killing opponents to see if they have the weapon you need, but this is riskier.

Once you have an SMG or Assault Rifle, you should find the Grind Rails either to the northwest of Mega City, or in the middle of it.

The targets should show up as white markers on your minimap, like the image below:

All you have to do to use a Grind Rail is jump on it, and you'll start moving. You can move forward or backwards like normal to speed up, slow down, or change direction.

Use the Grind Rails to line-up the targets in front of you, then slow down to get a better aim.

As long as you shoot three of these targets while on a Grind Rail with an SMG or Assault Rifle, the Syndicate challenge will complete, and you can move on to the next one to win an arcade game.

How to restore health or gain shields while on a Grind Rail in Fortnite

Just like we mentioned above, the Grind Rails are located in Mega City, a new location in the southeastern corner of the map:

However, unlike the Syndicate task, you can use any Grind Rail to restore health or gain shields, as you don't have to look out for a specific target.

Just jump on a Grind Rail in Mega City, then equip a health or shield item you can use while grinding like a Med-Mist or Chug Splash. We recommend searching the loot in Mega City for these, as you need to come here to use the rails anyway.

It's also easier to restore shields if you're just starting a match, as you will have full health to begin with.

