Fortnite Grapple Glove locations and how to use Grapple Glove explained

The Grapple Glove is a new item added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 which lets you speedily traverse the island.

The item is very similar to the web-shooters available in previous Fortnite seasons, with a few alterations.

Below you can find a list and map of Grapple Gun locations, and how to use the Grapple Gun in Fortnite.

Fortnite Grapple Glove locations

You can get a Grapple Glove by eliminating an enemy player with one in their inventory, or by finding one of the 10 Grapple Glove locations in Fortnite.

Grapple Gloves are found in special pink toolboxes under pink Grapple Stops, which resemble cranes.

Be on the lookout for pink Grapple Stops to locate a Grapple Glove.

These Grapple Stops are located:

Northeast of Condo Canyon

North of Synapse Station

Southwest of Greasy Grove

North of Rocky Reels

East of Tilted Towers

Between the eastern islands above The Jonseses

East of The Daily Bugle

East of Shifty Shafts

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Inside Rave Cave

Each Grapple Stop contains multiple pink toolboxes, but you can only pick up one Grapple Glove at a time.

Still, the multiple spawns are handy if you find a Grapple Glove location while playing in a squad, or if an enemy player gets to a Grapple Stop before you.

While you can only pick up one Grapple Glove, the pink boxes containing them are also an ammo loot source, so be sure to open them if your weapons are running a little low on ammunition.

How to use the Grapple Glove in Fortnite

To use the Grapple Gun in Fortnite, switch to it in your inventory, then aim where you want to swing to and hold down the same input you use to fire weapons. This will propel you to your marked location, and you can line-up another shot while swinging to continue using the Grapple Gun until you run out of 'ammo' or you reach your destination.

You can't grapple on every piece of the environment, so look out for the white circle that appears indicating where you're allowed to use the grapple on.

This white reticle means you can use the Grapple Glove.

Don't worry if you touch the ground while swinging, as you will continue to move as long as you have some momentum going. You can even continue swinging after landing on the ground if you grapple onto something within a few seconds.

When you finish swinging, or have been on the ground for too long, the Grapple Glove will go into a cooldown period. The longer you have been using the grapple for, the longer the cooldown will be.

You can only hold one Grapple Glove at a time, and can't pick up any more 'ammo' for it if you find another. You'll just have to drop the one you have to pick up another grapple.

As well as being a useful tool for travelling long distances on the island, the Grapple Glove can be used to pick up loot from far away, or in awkward places. You can do this as often as you like, as it doesn't have a cooldown period.

Aim at loot to grapple it toward you.

