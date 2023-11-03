Hidden Gnomes in Fortnite are exactly that, hidden. Well, we say hidden, but it's more that they're extremely easy to run past if you're rushing to get away from another squad or the storm closing in. Most of the Gnomes are living their best lives across the map and are easy to find once you know where to look.

You get 20,000 XP for each Fortnite Gnome you collect. Though they're not linked to a specific quest, they're definitely worth grabbing. Without further ado, we're here to show you all Hidden Gnome locations in Fortnite.

All Hidden Gnome locations in Fortnite

Here are all of the Hidden Gnome locations in Fortnite:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We've circled their general areas above if you wanted to do some investigating. When you get close to a Gnome's location you should notice a white "!" symbol appear on your screen. This symbol will appear above the head of every Gnome across the map, so keep an eye out for it.

If you're struggling to find them, we've also listed their exact locations below:

Near the sheet metal llama statue in Junk Junction.

In the southern part of Pleasant Park.

In the northern part of Risky Reels, having dinner at a table behind a blue/green van.

In a cage in a hedge maze in Wailing Woods.

Sitting on a chair by the water in the north east part of Lonely Lodge, not caring at all about the no fishing sign.

On the eastern cliff edge of Paradise Palm, facing the two tombstones.

Northern section of Dusty Divot, chilling on an inflatable in the middle of a pond.

Stuck head first in the ground in front of a crashed bus north east of Shift Shafts and west of Salty Springs.

Having a tea party with teddy bears behind a wall inside the mine in Shift Shafts (watch out for the white ! point symbol to help locate this one)

Chilling on an armchair at the base of a the Moai statue in Greasy Grove, being worshipped by teddy bears.

Remember to keep an eye out for the "!" symbol, it really helps track them down. Also, don't forget that you get 20,000 XP for every Gnome you collect. They don't seem to respawn once you've collected them, so once you've found all 10 you won't need to again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We hope you enjoy Fortnite OG!