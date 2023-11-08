Fortnite OG season roadmap explained

Fortnite OG has taken us all the way back to the Chapter 1 map and has already introduced several items from the earliest seasons of the ever popular battle royale.

This season, the Fortnite map and contents will be evolving through several updates throughout November 2023. Each update is due to add different items, vehicles, and even biomes from seasons past.

Without further ado, we've listed all upcoming content from previous seasons in Fortnite OG, as well as previous season content that's already available in-game.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite OG current content from previous seasons

Here we've listed all of the Fortnite OG content currently in the game from previous seasons, when they were added and the update number for each version so that you can make sure your own version of Fortnite is up-to-date.

v27.00 - October 31st New Season Release

All of the items added in the October 31st update, which was the launch of the new season, were from Chapter 1 Season 5 and marked the beginning of regular updates to take you through Fortnite's history.

Here are all of the previous season content added on October 31st:

All Terrain karts

Shopping Cart

Assault Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Hunting Rifle

Damage Trap

Grappler

Boogie Bomb

Image credit: Epic Games.

v27.00 - November 9th Hotfix

The November 9th Hotfix added items (mostly) from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6, including the Six Shooter that debuted in that season!

Here are all of the items added in the November 9th update:

Double Barrel Shotgun

Clinger

Six Shooter

Chiller Trap

Port-a-Fortress

Mounted Turrets

Quadcrasher

Driftboard

Ok, the Driftboard wasn't actually available until Season 7 but who's complaining?

Image credit: Epic Games.

Fortnite OG upcoming content from previous seasons

With the season in full swing, there's still plenty more that's going to be added to Fortnite OG in the coming weeks in various small updates throughout November.

Here is all of the upcoming content from previous seasons for Fortnite OG and when they're due to be added:

v27.10 - November 16th Hotfix

Content coming in the November 16th Hotfix will include items from Fortnite Season 7 and 8, including an update to the map to give it a frostier feel.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

Snow Biome

Frosty Flights

Flint-Knock Pistol

Minigun

Quad Launcher

Poison Dart Trap

Itemized Glider Redeploy

Buried Treasure

X-4 Stormwing

Pirate Cannon

However, the Poison Dart Trap won't be available in Zero Build so you'll need to think of other ways to catch your enemies off guard in these modes.

Image credit: Epic Games.

v27.11 - November 23rd Hotfix

This hotfix will add content and items from Fortnite Seaosn 9 and X where a destabilizing world doesn't stop you battling it out with other people to be the winners.

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Proximity Grenade Launcher

Air Strike

Junk Rift

Storm Flip

Jetpack

The Baller

Though it was added in Season 8, the Baller has been added with the later season content.

Image credit: Epic Games.

If you feel like dropping in for a quick battle, check out our Fortnite OG map page where we list all current locations across the island or, if you want a quick XP boost, check out our list of all Hidden Gnome locations.