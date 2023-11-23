Fortnite Chapter 5 seems like it's not too far away, especially with the in-game battle pass drawing to a close around the end of November and start of December. With all the time travelling antics that have taken us back to previous seasons, we can help but wonder what the next chapter will have in store.

Though Epic Games is yet to say anything official about the next Fortnite Season, we can guess a rough release date based on the Big Bang live event happening on Saturday, 2nd December and the confirmed downtime around that date for creator-made experiences.

Based on current leaks and an upcoming live event, here's the Fortnite Chapter 5 estimated release date and everything we know so far about next season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 estimated release date

Though Epic Games are yet to officially announce anything, thanks to a blog post about Cosmetic Gating, we can estimate that Fortnite Chapter 5 could be released on Sunday, 3rd December.

The Big Bang Event starts on Saturday, 2nd December. This is likely to be the beginning of the events that return the throw-back Fortnite OG map to the present day, which could signal the imminent beginning of Chapter 5.

Also, as detailed on the official Big Bang event blog post, creator-made experiences downtime for version v28.00 will start on Saturday 2nd, December for the US and Sunday, 3rd December for the UK/Europe - which could be another indicator that Chapter 5 will be arriving the same day.

Downtime during the Big Bang event will start on Saturday, 2nd December at:

East Coast US - 12PM (ET)

- 12PM (ET) West Coast US - 9am (PT)

- 9am (PT) UK - 5pm (GMT)

- 5pm (GMT) Europe - 6pm (CET)

Creator-made experiences downtime will start at the following times:

Saturday, 2nd December

East Coast US - 11:30pm (ET)

- 11:30pm (ET) West Coast US - 8:30PM (PT)

Sunday, 3rd December

UK - 4:30am (GMT)

- 4:30am (GMT) Europe - 5:30am (CET)

To back up the new season launch date even more, a post from @FortniteBR on X published on November 22nd is captioned "10 days until the end". This countdown lines up with the beginning of the Big Bang live event kicking off on Saturday, 2nd December - further enforcing the idea that this event will be the end of one season and beginning of the next.

However, it is worth remembering that Epic Games are yet to say anything about Chapter 5 so all of the information mentioned above is currently speculation.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 5

So far, we know very little about Fortnite Chapter 5 as Epic Games are yet to give away any more hints about the upcoming season, but we will update this page as more information appears.

Based on the past history of the start of a brand new Fortnite Chapter, we can look forward to several big changes that could include:

A New Map.

New Vehicles.

New Weapons.

New Challenges.

New collaboration events.

Plus, we've come to expect that Epic will have a few surprises up its sleeve for the next chapter. As this is all speculation at the moment, we will have to wait for official confirmations on any and all new additions.

One 'Big'(see what we did there?) thing we do know is the Big Bang live event starting on Saturday, 2nd December will mark the end of Fortnite OG and the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 5, only the specific start time for the new season is still hard to nail down.

Image credit: Epic Games

One thing worth noting about next season is that Cosmetic Gating will be disabled until a more workable and long-term solution is created.

Until then, make the most of the current season by visiting our guides detailing all Hidden Gnome locations and all Hoverboard locations.