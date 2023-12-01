Fortnite Chapter 5 looks set to star Peter Griffin, Solid Snake

Family Guy's portly Peter Griffin and Metal Gear Solid star Solid Snake are set to star in Fortnite as part of the game's next season, according to marketing for the game now visible on Xbox consoles.

Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 1 is expected to kick off on Sunday, after this weekend's climactic Big Bang live event that's set to cap off Fortnite's hugely-successful OG season.

Epic Games' battle royale is then expected to reboot itself with an all-new Island when it returns online, and a fresh battle pass for Chapter 5: Season 1 that features a tiger-human hybrid, Snake and the long-awaited Peter Griffin.

A Family Guy crossover with Fortnite has been teased for years, and an asset featuring Peter Griffin actually popped up in-game back in 2021, according to dataminers. Epic Games itself then teased a Family Guy connection in April 2022, when file names including "Vader" and "Family Guy" were shown in a development video.

Fortnite regularly features characters from the Disney empire, including Marvel and Star Wars favourites. The game most recently featured Futurama characters. Will The Simpsons be next?

BREAKING: CHAPTER 5 BATTLE PASS LEAKED ON XBOX



Solid Snake is more of a surprise for Fortnite, but it's not the first time that Konami's leading man has appeared elsewhere - following his appearances as a playable fighter in the Super Smash Bros. series.

Snake and Peter Griffin aren't the only things expected to appear in Fortnite after it re-emerges. Fortnite has now teased its long-awaited Lego collaboration, plus previously-leaked experiences that involve driving and music - and suggested these will be glimpsed in the game's upcoming Big Bang live event.

Said live event is also set to feature an appearance by Eminem, too. Phew.