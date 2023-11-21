Fortnite Big Bang live event start time for GMT, CET, ET and PT
Everything you need to know about Fortnite’s The Big Bang live event.
The Big Bang live event marks the end of Fortnite OG as the game enters both a new chapter and season.
While it’s been fun to revisit Fortnite’s past, The Big Bang live event promises to bring us back to the present with, well, a bang. How this revised version of the original Season X live event will play out, however, shall remain a mystery until the event occurs.
So to ensure you don’t miss out, we’ve covered The Big Bang live event start time below along with when the expected Fortnite downtime start date and times.
On this page:
Fortnite Big Bang live event start time: When is the Fortnite live event?
The Big Bang live event on Saturday 2nd December brings Fortnite OG to a close, so we can move into Chapter 5 Season 1.
The Big Bang live event start times are as follows:
- UK - 7pm (GMT)
- Europe - 8pm (CET)
- East Coast US - 2pm (ET)
- West Coast US - 11am (PT)
Downtime in Fortnite will also start on Saturday 2nd December - you can find the times further along in this guide - in preparation for Chapter 5.
It’s also important to note that the official Fortnite website has included a photosensitivity and seizures warning for this event. For this reason, if you’re sensitive to flashing lights or have a history of photosensitivity, seizure, loss of awareness or other conditions linked to an epileptic condition you will want to exercise caution when deciding whether to participate in this event.
How to join The Big Bang live event in Fortnite
If you want to partake in The Big Bang live event in Fortnite, then you must be able to play the game at the times listed above on Saturday 2nd December.
An option for the event will become available 30 minutes before it starts in the Battle Royale mode, so 6:30pm (GMT) if you’re a UK resident, so you can properly prepare yourself for the event.
Since this live event also supports parties of up to four players, then you can also use this time to gather your friends.
You can also use Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna to partake in The Big Bang live event via cloud streaming.
Finally, it’s important to remember that the official Fortnite website has issued a photosensitivity and seizures warning due to the inclusion of flashing lights. If you have a history of these conditions or other conditions linked to an epileptic condition, you may want to skip this live event.
Fortnite downtime start date and time explained
Alongside The Big Bang live event, Fortnite will also start experiencing downtime at the following times on Saturday 2nd December:
- UK - 5pm (GMT)
- Europe - 6pm (CET)
- East Coast US - 12pm (ET)
- West Coast US - 9am (PT)
Meanwhile, creator-made experiences for Fortnite v28.00 will start experiencing downtime from the following times:
- UK - 4:30am on Sunday 3rd December (GMT)
- Europe - 5:30 am on Sunday 3rd December (CET)
- East Coast US - 11:30pm on Saturday 2nd December (ET)
- West Coast US - 8:30pm on Saturday 2nd December (PT)
What do we know about The Big Bang live event in Fortnite?
The Big Bang live event is a reworked version of the Fortnite Season X live event, The End.
As its name suggests, this original event brought the end of Fortnite Chapter 1, taking the original map with it, as The Seven used the combined power of rockets and rifts to squash the Zero Point with a meteor. The end result was the island, everything on it and even the Fortnite main menu being sucked into a black hole. (I hope that made some form of sense…)
The Big Bang live event, however, could end quite differently as there appears to be a time machine attached to the rocket this time.
The teaser image for The Big Bang also hints at new modes arriving in Fortnite, which lines up with recent leaks. There’s a racing wheel, which could hint towards a racing mode from Rocket League creator Psyonix, and, if you stare hard enough, Lego bricks. This suggests we may finally see the fruits of the Fortnite and Lego collaboration, which leaks suggests is a Minecraft-style game including both a creative and survival mode.
The Fortnite "BIG BANG" Event will be the BIGGEST one to date. It's 1.5GB+ making it the biggest in terms of files size alone ‼️— HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 21, 2023
It'll also feature Eminem, LEGO, Rhythm Mode & Racing Mode. Here's the OFFICIAL Image 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AtsNIwpSMR
Finally, the guitar and microphone could hint at two different things. The first is a new musical mode made by Harmonix, the studio behind Rock Band, and, once again thanks to leaks, the appearance of Eminem in The Big Bang live event itself.
Hope you enjoy The Big Bang live event!