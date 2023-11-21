Fortnite Big Bang live event start time for GMT, CET, ET and PT

The Big Bang live event marks the end of Fortnite OG as the game enters both a new chapter and season.

While it’s been fun to revisit Fortnite’s past, The Big Bang live event promises to bring us back to the present with, well, a bang. How this revised version of the original Season X live event will play out, however, shall remain a mystery until the event occurs.

So to ensure you don’t miss out, we’ve covered The Big Bang live event start time below along with when the expected Fortnite downtime start date and times.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Big Bang live event start time: When is the Fortnite live event? The Big Bang live event on Saturday 2nd December brings Fortnite OG to a close, so we can move into Chapter 5 Season 1. The Big Bang live event start times are as follows: UK - 7pm (GMT)

- 7pm (GMT) Europe - 8pm (CET)

- 8pm (CET) East Coast US - 2pm (ET)

- 2pm (ET) West Coast US - 11am (PT) Image credit: Epic Games Downtime in Fortnite will also start on Saturday 2nd December - you can find the times further along in this guide - in preparation for Chapter 5. It’s also important to note that the official Fortnite website has included a photosensitivity and seizures warning for this event. For this reason, if you’re sensitive to flashing lights or have a history of photosensitivity, seizure, loss of awareness or other conditions linked to an epileptic condition you will want to exercise caution when deciding whether to participate in this event.

How to join The Big Bang live event in Fortnite If you want to partake in The Big Bang live event in Fortnite, then you must be able to play the game at the times listed above on Saturday 2nd December. An option for the event will become available 30 minutes before it starts in the Battle Royale mode, so 6:30pm (GMT) if you’re a UK resident, so you can properly prepare yourself for the event. Image credit: Epic Games. Since this live event also supports parties of up to four players, then you can also use this time to gather your friends. You can also use Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna to partake in The Big Bang live event via cloud streaming. Finally, it’s important to remember that the official Fortnite website has issued a photosensitivity and seizures warning due to the inclusion of flashing lights. If you have a history of these conditions or other conditions linked to an epileptic condition, you may want to skip this live event.

Fortnite downtime start date and time explained Alongside The Big Bang live event, Fortnite will also start experiencing downtime at the following times on Saturday 2nd December: UK - 5pm (GMT)

- 5pm (GMT) Europe - 6pm (CET)

- 6pm (CET) East Coast US - 12pm (ET)

- 12pm (ET) West Coast US - 9am (PT) Meanwhile, creator-made experiences for Fortnite v28.00 will start experiencing downtime from the following times: UK - 4:30am on Sunday 3rd December (GMT)

- 4:30am on Sunday 3rd December (GMT) Europe - 5:30 am on Sunday 3rd December (CET)

- 5:30 am on Sunday 3rd December (CET) East Coast US - 11:30pm on Saturday 2nd December (ET)

- 11:30pm on Saturday 2nd December (ET) West Coast US - 8:30pm on Saturday 2nd December (PT) Image credit: Epic Games