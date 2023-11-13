Finding a Hoverboard in Fortnite is particularly challenging in the latest season, especially as they seem to pick and choose when they will actually appear in certain spots on the map, meaning you could spend an entire match looking for one and not find it.

To increase your chances of getting a Hoverboard in Fortnite OG, we recommend using our guide below to learn each potential spawn spot for this mode of transportation and checking any that you are close to while battling off other teams. Also, get this, you can pull tricks with the Hoverboard too!

Without further ado, we're here to show you all Hoverboard Locations in Fortnite and how to use them.

All Hoverboard Locations in Fortnite

There are several spots where you can find a Hoverboard on the current Fortnite OG map. However, these do seem to spawn randomly - so if you check a place (such as Lucky Landing) and it isn't there in one match, it doesn't mean it won't spawn there in the next one.

Here are all Hoverboard locations in Fortnite:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

If you're struggling to track them down, here's a quick list of all the possible Hoverboard locations in Fortnite OG and a bit of detail on where to look:

North east corner of Loot Lake near a few tents.

East of Junk Junction along the road where the road begins to bend south.

Southern portion of Tomato Temple.

South west section of Wailing woods near a small wooden hut.

South west of Pleasant Park next to a campervan outside a large house.

North west of Tilted Towers outside a wooden hut.

South of Tilted Towers outside a wooden hut on the hill.

South of Greasy Grove, slightly south west of Shifty Shafts.

West of Salty Springs and north east of Shifty Shafts.

South East of Shifty Shafts.

South of Shifty Shafts and north of Flush Factory.

In Lucky Landing.

On top of a truck near a settlement in south Paradise Palms.

Near a hut north east of Fatal Fields.

East half of Retail Row (look in the buildings!)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to use Hoverboards in Fortnite

Once you get your hands on a Hoverboard in Fortnite OG, your next task is to know how to use it and how to pull tricks with it!

When you find a Hoverboard, walk over to it and press the prompted command to climb on it (on Xbox this was 'X'). Once you're on your Hoverboard, you will need to press and hold the same command to get off it again.

The board cannot float sideways nor can it go backwards. Wherever the front of your board is facing is the direction you will go in. You need to use your directional command to control the direction the board travels in.

You should also see command prompts appear on the left side of your screen displaying the basic controls for the Hoverboard:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

To pull tricks with your Hoverboard you need to get enough air by using your jump command and using your directional control to flip or rotate the board. We recommend going to really high cliffs and using your Boost command to gain speed before using the jump command to launch yourself off the edge.

Then, while in the air, pull as many tricks as you can before landing on the ground. The more complicated the trick, or the more tricks you pull, the higher your score will be.

It's important to know that you must land the trick to get the points for it. If you don't land properly, crash into an object, or land anywhere that isn't upright, you will fail the trick and lose the points you've gathered.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

There are plenty of other things to get stuck into during this season, including finding Hidden Gnomes or Grapple Gloves across the map. If you want to learn more about what's coming up, check out our Fortnite OG Schedule or our Fortnite OG Map explainer.