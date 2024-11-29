Fortnite Chapter 6 launch trailer goes live early, reveals roaming Godzilla and giant turtle

Fortnite has just made its Chapter 6 launch trailer available to view in-game, revealing fresh details about the evergreen battle royale's latest revamp.

Chapter 6 isn't due to launch until this weekend, following Saturday night's big Remix live event finale starring Eminem and Snoop Dogg, so the upload of a trailer in-game now looks like an unfortunate slip-up.

Of course, the internet has now pounced on the trailer, which confirms the towering Godzilla as an enormous boss that roams around Fortnite's fresh new Japan-inspired map.

There are also smaller bosses - a huge samurai, a floating demon mask - as well as a giant turtle. Hopefully we don't have to shoot the giant turtle.

CHAPTER 6 LAUNCH TRAILER!! 🔥



(via @Guille_GAG)pic.twitter.com/FTPCjtW2H9 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 29, 2024

On an even smaller scale, Fortnite looks to be introducing some kind of cute jelly thing as a pet? Previous artwork showed what looked like pet-like creatures, including a cute-looking dragon, hanging out on characters' shoulders.

Oh and finally: Big Hero 6's Baymax - part of the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 1 battle pass - will get to do his 'Balalala' thing as an emote.

Despite Chapter 6 being a big revamp for Fortnite, there's actually a fair amount here that feels familiar. Samurai swords are back but look similar to their usage in the game previously. Some of the architecture here looks similar to the Japanese-themed biome back on the Chapter 4 map. And the towering Godzilla boss, let's be honest, feels a little similar to the towering Doctor Doom live event. Although this time with fire breath.

We're expecting much more to be officially revealed about Fortnite's future this weekend.

Next week, Chapter 6's launch will be followed by the arrival of the game's Fortnite OG mode - that brings back Fortnite's beloved original map as a permanent addition with its own battle pass.