The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map is bright, vibrant, beautiful and is packed with little secrets for you to find from a large Turtle waiting for its mate to small creatures called Sprites that can give you useful boosts to survive a match.

As always, a new map in Fortnite means there are new places to discover and new areas to get used to - which means there are a lot of opportunities for you to figure out new strategies for taking down enemies to earn a Victory Royale.

Without further ado, here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map including all named locations.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Map

Here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map without any of the named locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map with all the named locations visible:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite Hunters Map

There are a few new named locations for you to find in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 and, luckily, revealing them couldn't be easier - though you do need to survive long enough to run through any areas you need to discover.

To reveal named locations on the Fortnite: Hunters map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.

Image credit: Epic Games

All named locations for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Here are all of the named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map:

Whiffy Warf

Flooded Frogs

Magic Mosses

Demon's Dojo

Pumped Power

Brutal Boxcars

Lost Lake

Twinkle Terrace

Nightshift Forest

Burd

Warrior's Watch

Foxy Floodgate

Seaport City

Shining Span

Shogun's Solitude

Canyon Crossing

Masked Meadows

Hopeful Heights

Image credit: Epic Games

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our page showing you where to get Earth, Water and Air Sprites.