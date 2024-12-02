Skip to main content

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Map

Here's the map for Fortnite: Hunters, plus how to get all named locations.

fortnite chapter 6 season 1 shoguns solitude poi
Image credit: Epic Games
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map is bright, vibrant, beautiful and is packed with little secrets for you to find from a large Turtle waiting for its mate to small creatures called Sprites that can give you useful boosts to survive a match.

As always, a new map in Fortnite means there are new places to discover and new areas to get used to - which means there are a lot of opportunities for you to figure out new strategies for taking down enemies to earn a Victory Royale.

Without further ado, here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map including all named locations.

On this page:

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Map

Here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map without any of the named locations:

fortnite chapter 6 season 1 blank overhead map
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map with all the named locations visible:

fortnite chapter 6 season 1 overhead map with named locations
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite Hunters Map

There are a few new named locations for you to find in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 and, luckily, revealing them couldn't be easier - though you do need to survive long enough to run through any areas you need to discover.

To reveal named locations on the Fortnite: Hunters map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.

fortnite chapter 6 season 1 shining span poi
Image credit: Epic Games

All named locations for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Here are all of the named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map:

  • Whiffy Warf
  • Flooded Frogs
  • Magic Mosses
  • Demon's Dojo
  • Pumped Power
  • Brutal Boxcars
  • Lost Lake
  • Twinkle Terrace
  • Nightshift Forest
  • Burd
  • Warrior's Watch
  • Foxy Floodgate
  • Seaport City
  • Shining Span
  • Shogun's Solitude
  • Canyon Crossing
  • Masked Meadows
  • Hopeful Heights
fortnite chapter 6 season 1 the great turtle
Image credit: Epic Games

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our page showing you where to get Earth, Water and Air Sprites.

Read this next