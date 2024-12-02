Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Map
Here's the map for Fortnite: Hunters, plus how to get all named locations.
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map is bright, vibrant, beautiful and is packed with little secrets for you to find from a large Turtle waiting for its mate to small creatures called Sprites that can give you useful boosts to survive a match.
As always, a new map in Fortnite means there are new places to discover and new areas to get used to - which means there are a lot of opportunities for you to figure out new strategies for taking down enemies to earn a Victory Royale.
Without further ado, here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map including all named locations.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Map
Here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map without any of the named locations:
Here's the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map with all the named locations visible:
How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite Hunters Map
There are a few new named locations for you to find in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 and, luckily, revealing them couldn't be easier - though you do need to survive long enough to run through any areas you need to discover.
To reveal named locations on the Fortnite: Hunters map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.
All named locations for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1
Here are all of the named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map:
- Whiffy Warf
- Flooded Frogs
- Magic Mosses
- Demon's Dojo
- Pumped Power
- Brutal Boxcars
- Lost Lake
- Twinkle Terrace
- Nightshift Forest
- Burd
- Warrior's Watch
- Foxy Floodgate
- Seaport City
- Shining Span
- Shogun's Solitude
- Canyon Crossing
- Masked Meadows
- Hopeful Heights
