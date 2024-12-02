Typhoon Blades in Fortnite are an Epic-tier weapon you can pick up on your travels across the Chapter 6 Season 1 map.

If you're lucky enough to find one of them then you can change your luck for the better, this is a powerful blade that can easily slice through your enemies in Fortnite with a few calculated strikes.

Without further ado, here's how to get a Typhoon Blade in Fortnite.

How to get a Typhoon Blade in Fortnite

Typhoon Blades in Fortnite can be found as ground loot, in chests and it can be picked up from downed players who had it in their inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We found that the most reliable way of getting this Epic-tier weapon is to open as many chests as you can round Foxy Floodgate, Nightshift Forest and Shogun's Solitude.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Though, be warned, if another player has this when you approach them then you either need a high power rapid-fire weapon and a lot of shields to be able to take them down - or, more sensibly if you're not armed well enough, it's worth just running away.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our page showing you how to get Water, Air, and Earth Sprites.